ORU men fall in Fargo, altercation follows

A late second-half run helped North Dakota State give Oral Roberts its fourth conference loss and second of the season to the Bison on Thursday night in Fargo, North Dakota.

During post-game handshakes, ORU coach Paul Mills exchanged dialogue with N.D. State coach David Richman after the Bison trapped Max Abmas in the final five seconds of play, ripping the ball away and advancing down-court before attempting an emphatic dunk as the clock expired. The scene that followed the coaches' apparent discourse included both staffs and rosters engaged near half-court while ORU's Elijah Lufile was restricted by teammates.

Video of the fight pic.twitter.com/gIY8UDbHQy — Jacob Von Bergen (@Jvonbeezy) February 18, 2022

Following Isaac McBride's last triple of the night with less than 30 seconds to go, the Golden Eagles pressed N.D. State's in-bounds play. The Bison were able to quickly advance the ball down-floor to an open player, who sank an uncontested layup before the following in-bounds that led to the final sequence.