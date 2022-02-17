ORU men fall in Fargo, altercation follows

A late second-half run helped North Dakota State give Oral Roberts its fourth conference loss and second of the season to the Bison on Thursday night in Fargo, North Dakota.
During post-game handshakes, ORU coach Paul Mills exchanged dialogue with N.D. State coach David Richman after the Bison trapped Max Abmas in the final five seconds of play, ripping the ball away and advancing down-court before attempting an emphatic dunk as the clock expired. The scene that followed the coaches' apparent discourse included both staffs and rosters engaged near half-court while ORU's Elijah Lufile was restricted by teammates.
Video of the fight pic.twitter.com/gIY8UDbHQy— Jacob Von Bergen (@Jvonbeezy) February 18, 2022
Following Isaac McBride's last triple of the night with less than 30 seconds to go, the Golden Eagles pressed N.D. State's in-bounds play. The Bison were able to quickly advance the ball down-floor to an open player, who sank an uncontested layup before the following in-bounds that led to the final sequence.
The Summit League has not released an official statement regarding the incident.
Thursday's loss dropped ORU to third in Summit League standings behind N.D. State and clinched the top spot for South Dakota State, which is undefeated in conference play.
N.D. State, the only conference foe with two wins against the Golden Eagles, defeated ORU in Tulsa on Jan. 22 after Sam Griesel knocked down a go-ahead shot to put the Bison ahead for good.
The Golden Eagles play at North Dakota at 1 p.m. Saturday before returning to Tulsa to challenge S.D. State's perfect conference record next Thursday. ORU will conclude its regular season schedule at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, against South Dakota.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 77, ORU 59
ORAL ROBERTS (17-9): Lacis 1-4 0-0 3, Weaver 1-6 2-2 4, Abmas 8-25 2-2 21, Jurgens 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, McBride 8-13 4-4 23, Lufile 2-3 0-0 4, Phipps 2-4 0-0 4, Herron 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 0-0 0-0 0, Bergens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 8-8 59.
N. DAKOTA ST. (20-8): Kreuser 3-8 4-4 13, Nelson 2-3 0-0 6, Cook 2-6 2-2 7, Eady 1-5 0-0 3, Griesel 9-17 2-2 22, Skunberg 4-5 0-0 8, Harden-Hayes 1-3 2-2 4, Morgan 3-4 3-6 9, McKinney 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-53 13-16 77.
Halftime: N. Dakota St. 39-34. 3-point goals: Oral Roberts 7-30 (McBride 3-5, Abmas 3-13, Lacis 1-4, Bergens 0-1, Phipps 0-2, Weaver 0-2, Thompson 0-3), N. Dakota St. 10-19 (Kreuser 3-4, Nelson 2-3, Griesel 2-4, McKinney 1-1, Cook 1-3, Eady 1-3, Harden-Hayes 0-1). Rebounds: Oral Roberts 25 (Lacis 6), N. Dakota St. 37 (Kreuser 9). Assists: Oral Roberts 2 (McBride, Phipps 1), N. Dakota St. 13 (Kreuser, Nelson 3). Total fouls: Oral Roberts 12, N. Dakota St. 9. A: 2,601 (5,700).
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World