Oral Roberts at Kansas City

7 p.m. Saturday, Swinney Center, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/Radio: ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN

Records: ORU 20-4 (11-0 Summit League); Kansas City 10-14 (6-5)

Three storylines

Anticipated rematch: Kansas City gave ORU its toughest test so far in the Summit League. It appeared their Jan. 7 meeting at Mabee Center was going into overtime until ORU's Max Abmas sank a half-court shot as time expired for a 74-71 victory.

"Good team," ORU coach Paul Mills said about the Roos. "They are physical and having to play on the road, that's going to be a difficult matchup given their size and physicality."

Abmas leads ORU with a 22.4 scoring average, followed by Connor Vanover (13.5) and Issac McBride (12.3).

Leading the Summit: ORU has a four-game lead in the loss column over second-place South Dakota State. The next three teams have five losses each. Five of ORU's final seven regular-season games are on the road and Saturday starts a three-game road stretch.

Scouting the opponent: RayQuawndis Mitchell is Kansas City's leading scorer at 18.3 points, followed by Shemarri Allen at 17.6 and Anderson Kopp at 13. Kansas City shoots only 28% on 3s. ORU is 38% on 3s and third in the NCAA with 11.3 treys per game.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World