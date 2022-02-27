ORU men claim third seed at conference tourney

The Summit League announced official brackets late Saturday night for its men's basketball tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Oral Roberts' men will be the third seed at the tournament, where the Golden Eagles will look to defend their 2021 conference title.
The Golden Eagles open the tournament against sixth-seed Western Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6. ORU defeated WIU 87-86 on the road Jan. 8. The Leathernecks returned the favor at the Mabee Center in a 90-85 decision Feb. 3.
South Dakota State, which beat ORU twice by six or fewer points this season, will be the No. 1 seed after claiming its fifth consecutive regular season conference title.
Semifinals are set for March 7 with the championship game on March 8.
ORU won the 2021 conference tournament after upsetting S.D. State and North Dakota State on consecutive nights.
Photos: ORU men's basketball falls in OT to South Dakota State
ORU BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas (left) scored 34 points, but Charlie Easley and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits escaped with a 106-102 Summit League overtime victory at the Mabee Center. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
ORU BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile argues with an official after being called for his fifth foul during Thursday's ORU-South Dakota State classic at the Mabee Center. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oral Roberts forward Elijah Lufile (1) collides with South Dakota State Jackrabbits guards Charlie Easley (30) and Matt Mims (1) while going for a loose ball during a NCAA basketball game between Oral Roberts and South Dakota State at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oral Roberts guard Issac McBride (10) shoots over South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Matt Mims (1) during a NCAA basketball game between Oral Roberts and South Dakota State at the Mabee Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
ORU BASKETBALL
Before Thursday's game at ORU, South Dakota State's Luke Appel averaged 8.4 points per game. Against the Golden Eagles, he achieved an astounding performance: 41 points on 16-of-20 shooting from the field. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
ORU BASKETBALL
ORU coach Paul Mills (center) and the Golden Eagles were beaten 106-102 in overtime by South Dakota State on Thursday. On Saturday, in the final game of the regular season, ORU closes its Summit League schedule by hosting South Dakota.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
ORU BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas launches a shot during Thursday's Summit League showdown against South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits recorded their 17th consecutive victory, prevailing 106-102 in overtime. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
ORU BASKETBALL
With 34 points against South Dakota State, ORU's Max Abmas increased his average to 23.0 points per game. He ranks fifth nationally in scoring.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
