ORU men claim third seed at conference tourney
ORU men claim third seed at conference tourney

The Summit League announced official brackets late Saturday night for its men's basketball tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Oral Roberts' men will be the third seed at the tournament, where the Golden Eagles will look to defend their 2021 conference title.

The Golden Eagles open the tournament against sixth-seed Western Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6. ORU defeated WIU 87-86 on the road Jan. 8. The Leathernecks returned the favor at the Mabee Center in a 90-85 decision Feb. 3.

South Dakota State, which beat ORU twice by six or fewer points this season, will be the No. 1 seed after claiming its fifth consecutive regular season conference title.

Semifinals are set for March 7 with the championship game on March 8.

ORU won the 2021 conference tournament after upsetting S.D. State and North Dakota State on consecutive nights.

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

