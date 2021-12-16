ORU men blitz UT-Arlington to close out nonconference play

In the final tune-up before conference play begins, Oral Roberts received a significant boost from Francis Lācis.

While propelling his team to a 71-62 win against UT-Arlington at the Mabee Center on Thursday night, Lācis poured in a career-high 21 points along with 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks — a complete performance at both ends of the court.

“My teammates just trusted me,” Lācis said. “I am happy that my shots were falling tonight and I could deliver.”

Lācis hit his first shot and took turns with fellow forward DeShang Weaver in making big plays to give the Golden Eagles (6-5) control in the early going. The pair combined for 25 points in the first half.

Weaver, who finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 3-point shooting, also had three blocks.

“DJ has been a shot-blocker, and it comes pretty naturally to him,” coach Paul Mills said. “He is a top-of-the-square athlete, so you can’t challenge him at the rim.

“Francis is quite an athlete, too. In order to block shots, you have to be fearless, and to both of those guys’ credit they are.”