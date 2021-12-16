ORU men blitz UT-Arlington to close out nonconference play

In the final tune-up before conference play begins, Oral Roberts received a significant boost from Francis Lācis.
While propelling his team to a 71-62 win against UT-Arlington at the Mabee Center on Thursday night, Lācis poured in a career-high 21 points along with 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks — a complete performance at both ends of the court.
“My teammates just trusted me,” Lācis said. “I am happy that my shots were falling tonight and I could deliver.”
Lācis hit his first shot and took turns with fellow forward DeShang Weaver in making big plays to give the Golden Eagles (6-5) control in the early going. The pair combined for 25 points in the first half.
Weaver, who finished with 18 points on 6-of-8 3-point shooting, also had three blocks.
“DJ has been a shot-blocker, and it comes pretty naturally to him,” coach Paul Mills said. “He is a top-of-the-square athlete, so you can’t challenge him at the rim.
“Francis is quite an athlete, too. In order to block shots, you have to be fearless, and to both of those guys’ credit they are.”
After Lācis made a corner 3 to put the Golden Eagles up 11 early in the second half, UT-Arlington (3-6) rattled off 10 unanswered points to pull within one. Max Abmas then delivered five of his 11 points in a row to create more separation.
Mavericks guard David Azore, who scored all of his 16 team-high points in the second half, hit back-to-back shots to tie the game at 47 midway through the half.
Trey Phipps responded at the other end with a 3-pointer, and the lead grew to four on a free throw as a result of a technical foul for a second flop call in 21 seconds. Between the teams, a total of three flops were called.
During a crucial stretch, reserve Elijah Lufile made two baskets 38-second span. UT-Arlington didn’t get closer than four points the rest of the way.
ORU turns its attention to Summit League play, which starts with a tough road trip to South Dakota on Monday and South Dakota State on Wednesday. Last year, the Eagles finished fourth in the league before winning the conference tournament and ultimately advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.
“For us, the real season starts now because conference starts,” Lācis said. “We have to forget this record, because in conference everything is 0-0 and we have to lock in for Monday’s game.”
ORU 71, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 62
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (3-6): Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 1-2 3, Mwamba 4-13 0-0 9, Azore 6-15 3-4 16, Levi 4-12 2-3 10, Castro 0-2 0-0 0, Bischoff 2-3 1-3 7, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Hoiberg 1-1 0-0 2, Rojas 4-8 0-0 8, Talbot 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 7-12 62.
ORAL ROBERTS (6-5): Lacis 8-11 0-1 21, Weaver 6-13 0-0 18, Abmas 3-11 3-3 11, Jurgens 2-9 0-0 4, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Phipps 4-7 1-2 10, Lufile 3-4 0-2 6, McBride 0-3 1-2 1, Herron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 5-10 71.
Halftime: Oral Roberts 34-23. 3-point goals: Texas-Arlington 5-17 (Bischoff 2-3, Azore 1-2, Talbot 1-3, Mwamba 1-5, Castro 0-1, Young 0-1, Levi 0-2), Oral Roberts 14-32 (Weaver 6-8, Lacis 5-8, Abmas 2-7, Phipps 1-3, McBride 0-1, Jurgens 0-5). Rebounds: Texas-Arlington 38 (Akobundu-Ehiogu, Young 10), Oral Roberts 34 (Lacis 11). Assists: Texas-Arlington 10 (Levi 4), Oral Roberts 17 (Abmas 6). Total fouls: Texas-Arlington 15, Oral Roberts 13. A: 3,238 (11,300).