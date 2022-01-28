 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU men at Denver Saturday afternoon
0 Comments
ORU men's basketball

ORU men at Denver Saturday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Get to know our new TU, ORU beat writer

Oral Roberts at Denver

3 p.m. Saturday; Hamilton Gym, Denver

Records: Oral Roberts 14-7, 8-2 Summit, Denver 8-15, 4-6

Stream: Pioneers All-Access, 99.9 FM, ORU Sports Network (Audio only)

Three storylines

Offense wins games: Oral Roberts ranks sixth nationally with 83 points per game, 22.9 of which can be credited to Max Abmas, who ranks second individually in scoring. The Golden Eagles hit 12.2 3-pointers per game, third in the country.

No second chances: ORU ranks third nationally in defensive rebounds with 30 boards per game. The Golden Eagles pull down 40.9 total rebounds per game, 15th-best in the country.

Scouting the Pioneers: ORU has won three consecutive matches against Denver but trails the all-time series 10-9, and the Golden Eagles are 2-7 at Denver. The Pioneers dropped their last game, 72-61 to Kansas City on Thursday night. KJ Hunt leads the Pioneers with 15 points per game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: TU Sports Extra: Introducing Bryce McKinnis

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert