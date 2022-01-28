ORU men at Denver Saturday afternoon

Oral Roberts at Denver

3 p.m. Saturday; Hamilton Gym, Denver

Records: Oral Roberts 14-7, 8-2 Summit, Denver 8-15, 4-6

Stream: Pioneers All-Access, 99.9 FM, ORU Sports Network (Audio only)

Three storylines

Offense wins games: Oral Roberts ranks sixth nationally with 83 points per game, 22.9 of which can be credited to Max Abmas, who ranks second individually in scoring. The Golden Eagles hit 12.2 3-pointers per game, third in the country.

No second chances: ORU ranks third nationally in defensive rebounds with 30 boards per game. The Golden Eagles pull down 40.9 total rebounds per game, 15th-best in the country.

Scouting the Pioneers: ORU has won three consecutive matches against Denver but trails the all-time series 10-9, and the Golden Eagles are 2-7 at Denver. The Pioneers dropped their last game, 72-61 to Kansas City on Thursday night. KJ Hunt leads the Pioneers with 15 points per game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

