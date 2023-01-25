ORU looks for third straight victory in road trip to Denver

ORU at Denver

7 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver

ORU 8-12, 5-4 in Summit League; Denver 7-13, 3-6

Three storylines

* Another big week: Tirzah Moore earned the Summit League peak performer of the week honor after averaging 25.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per outing in home wins over North Dakota and North Dakota State. She leads the league in double-doubles (10) and field-goal percentage (63.2).

* Outside prowess: Delaney Nix leads the conference and ranks 32nd nationally in 3-pointers made with 51 this season. She also tops the league with a 3-point percentage of 35.2%.

* Series history: The Golden Eagles are looking for a season sweep over Denver. ORU earned an 88-70 home win over the Pioneers on New Year’s Eve.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World