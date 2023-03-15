ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday night, a veteran Oral Roberts team loaded with NCAA Tournament experiences will contend with a young Duke team that has four teenagers in the starting lineup.

“Five of their top seven are freshmen,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “Now that you’re approaching Game 35, they’re no longer freshmen. These guys have really grown up.”

Mills’ starters range in age from 21 to 24, and four key players remain from the team that went to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. Connor Vanover, an Arkansas transfer, also has the experience of playing in the Elite Eight last year — a loss against Duke.

“I remember two years ago, I kept telling them: ‘Our staff has 81 games of experience (in the tournament) and you guys have zero, so you have to listen to us,’” Mills said. “Now they have 24. To have guys on your roster who have been through 24 NCAA Tournament games, it’s a privilege.”

Duke, favored as the No. 5 seed, has won nine games in a row. The Golden Eagles, the underdog 12 seed, have the nation’s longest win streak at 17.

“We know when you get a 12 seed, I think a lot of the time you have a champion,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “Oral Roberts, they’re the champions of their league, regular season and tournament. They haven’t lost since Jan. 9. They’re used to winning. ... We know how good they are and what a challenge it’s going to be.”

ORU might not be on the radar of college basketball fans if not for Cinderella status in 2021, upsetting Ohio State and Florida as a 15 seed. This time around, there’s no sneaking up on opponents.

“It’s a matchup right away where you know the name, and there’s a respect level there,” Scheyer said. “Sometimes even though a team is really good, you may not know them and you need to do more explaining. There’s such a respect that our guys have for them right away.”

The Duke name obviously carries its own weight, and this year’s edition has one starter remaining from last year’s Final Four team. Two other starters are 7 feet tall and will go up against Vanover, who is 7-5.

“I think it’s going to be a good challenge,” Vanover said. “Not very many teams in the country have at least one 7-footer, so to have two, it’s a big thing. Having one of the tallest lineups, I think it’ll be a good challenge for me down low. Just trying to use my length, deter shots, do what I usually do, but I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for us.”

In Scheyer’s first season, the Blue Devils have emphasized defense and rebounding. They’ve also improved offensively during the current win streak, shooting close to 50% from the field and averaging 15.8 assists.

“Jon has done a remarkable job,” Mills said. “They don’t have a lot of holes. We’re anxious to jump it up and see what happens.”