ORU is college basketball's big man on campus, belle of the ball all wrapped into one

“Most important, I think, is the message we are conveying. You can be wholesome. You can be clean. And you can still win.”

Tricia Patterson, the wife of ORU assistant Sam Patterson, flew to Tulsa with her daughters Joy (6) and Ellie (2).

At the time, it had been a week since the children have seen their father. All players and coaches are in a “bubble” meaning no outside contact with anyone other than teammates during the duration of the tournament.

It’s not just hard for the little ones, Tricia Patterson said.

“It’s been very difficult for dad. He’s missing us just as much as we’re missing him,” she said. “Joy did say ‘It’s torture being here but not being able to see him.’ Just being able to support him means the world to him. I think just being able to look up and know that we have his back is a big deal for him.

“The girls, we don’t want to live any other way but have them be a part of this and live in a lifestyle of a crazy coach’s family.”

The Patterson family flew to Indianapolis on Thursday, the eve of ORU’s win over Ohio State. Did they have a return flight scheduled for Saturday, which would have come after a first-round loss?