ORU is college basketball's big man on campus, belle of the ball all wrapped into one

Wendy Mills and Tricia Patterson, at first glance, seemed calm during the halftime portion of Sunday’s Oral Roberts-Florida basketball game.
But even though their faces were guarded by masks, it couldn’t disguise the joy the wives of ORU basketball coaches have had during the current NCAA Tournament run.
“It’s been a lot of fun knowing my husband, the staff, the team and just the whole student body at ORU is getting to have this experience,” said Wendy Mills, the wife of head coach Paul Mills.
The Golden Eagles are one of 16 teams still alive in the NCAA Tournament. They will play Arkansas at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in Indianapolis.
This is a special time for the ORU community. Within the college basketball world, they are the big man on campus and the belle of the ball wrapped into one.
Underdogs are clutched tightly during March Madness. And ORU, following upsets over Ohio State and Florida, is only the second No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament history.
Publicity like this cannot be purchased in the advertising world. Plus the alumni – some missionaries in distant lands – can introduce their old school to new places.
“We have alumni in 135 nations around the world. They are all excited. It’s been big news,” ORU president Billy Wilson said during the game’s intermission last Sunday. “The victory over Ohio State was probably one of the biggest PR moments in ORU history. It put us on the map.
“Most important, I think, is the message we are conveying. You can be wholesome. You can be clean. And you can still win.”
Tricia Patterson, the wife of ORU assistant Sam Patterson, flew to Tulsa with her daughters Joy (6) and Ellie (2).
At the time, it had been a week since the children have seen their father. All players and coaches are in a “bubble” meaning no outside contact with anyone other than teammates during the duration of the tournament.
It’s not just hard for the little ones, Tricia Patterson said.
“It’s been very difficult for dad. He’s missing us just as much as we’re missing him,” she said. “Joy did say ‘It’s torture being here but not being able to see him.’ Just being able to support him means the world to him. I think just being able to look up and know that we have his back is a big deal for him.
“The girls, we don’t want to live any other way but have them be a part of this and live in a lifestyle of a crazy coach’s family.”
The Patterson family flew to Indianapolis on Thursday, the eve of ORU’s win over Ohio State. Did they have a return flight scheduled for Saturday, which would have come after a first-round loss?
Tricia Patterson chuckled before giving her answer.
“OK, I preach at my church and I actually preached via video today,” she said about Broken Arrow’s Anthem Church on Sunday. “I was supposed to be back. So I did have plane tickets for Saturday just in case I could make it back to my church. That’s legitimate.
Then she laughed a little louder.
“But we’re road tripping back and we’re ready to road trip back this coming weekend for the Sweet 16," Tricia Patterson said.
That will happen thanks to two upset wins last weekend.
"I love basketball and I’m really proud of this team. I’m proud of Coach Mills and the culture he’s built at ORU and the character of our young men," Wilson said.
Sunday’s second-round game against Florida began with loud cheers during player introductions. It ended with ORU students chanting “Cinderella” and lingering around inside the arena, soaking every last second of the monumental update.
For many, a road trip to Indianapolis will be on the must-do list this weekend.
“It’s been great fun to listen to them support the team and just have fun,” Wendy Mills said.