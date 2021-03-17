ORU in the NCAA Tournament: Work ethic helps Max Abmas become nation's top scorer

During the recruiting process, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills needed to see only one play in an AAU game to envision the potential of Max Abmas.
“I watched him make a decision on a pick-and-roll,” Mills said. “I can tell you the exact play. I can even tell you the time of day when it happened. I knew we had to get him.”
In addition to his status as an elite shooter, Abmas showcased a natural feel for the game and backed his play up with humility and hard work to make him the complete package.
“You have to be able to have the intangibles before you ever make it as a player,” Mills said. “Max checked every single box that there was and he’s obviously displayed it throughout the course of these two years.”
In his sophomore season, Abmas (pronounced ACE-mus) has emerged as the nation’s top scorer with an average of 24.2 points per game. He has been a significant reason for the Golden Eagles’ run to the NCAA Tournament, where they will play Ohio State on Friday afternoon.
“He’s a terrific player,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I think he’ll eventually be a pro. I really do. He just has the ability to shoot it from everywhere on the floor.”
Growing up in the Dallas area, Abmas developed toughness while playing with his brother’s team that was three years older. He became known for his shooting ability and crafted that throughout high school, hitting 109 3-pointers as a senior.
“It takes work,” he said. “It’s not like it just happens overnight. The countless hours of work through the years, just trying to get better, I think it’s all paying off.”
Abmas had offers from several of the military academies but felt a connection to Mills and the rest of the ORU staff, believing he could be part of something special.
“From Day 1, they really made it seem like they wanted me to come in and impact the program,” he said. “It wasn’t as successful as it had been in the past, so I kind of wanted to change the program and how people look at ORU.”
Last year, Abmas was one of two freshmen who ranked among the top 40 nationally in made 3-pointers. This season, Mills moved him to point guard and he’s thrived, creating shots for himself along with prime opportunities for teammates.
“I just want to win,” Abmas said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win is what I want to do.”
Against NCAA Tournament teams in nonconference play, Abmas totaled 28 points and eight assists at Wichita State and 33 points and seven assists at Oklahoma State. He went on to become the player of the year in the Summit League, pouring in more than 35 points in four games.
“I remember telling my staff, ‘He’s the best point guard in the conference,’” Mills said. “They told me, ‘If you have to debate that, there’s something wrong with you.’ So I said, ‘If we’ve got the best point guard, then we’re going to have the best team.”
When opponents keyed on him during the conference tournament, Abmas continued to execute the offense and targeted the other weapons on the roster. The result was three wins in three days to propel ORU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008.
“Seeing the popularity of the event (as a kid) and just being a basketball player, that was one of the things I always thought about,” Abmas said. “I wanted to be a part of March Madness. Actually having this opportunity is a dream come true, honestly.”