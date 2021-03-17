ORU in the NCAA Tournament: Work ethic helps Max Abmas become nation's top scorer

“It takes work,” he said. “It’s not like it just happens overnight. The countless hours of work through the years, just trying to get better, I think it’s all paying off.”

Abmas had offers from several of the military academies but felt a connection to Mills and the rest of the ORU staff, believing he could be part of something special.

“From Day 1, they really made it seem like they wanted me to come in and impact the program,” he said. “It wasn’t as successful as it had been in the past, so I kind of wanted to change the program and how people look at ORU.”

Last year, Abmas was one of two freshmen who ranked among the top 40 nationally in made 3-pointers. This season, Mills moved him to point guard and he’s thrived, creating shots for himself along with prime opportunities for teammates.

“I just want to win,” Abmas said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win is what I want to do.”

Against NCAA Tournament teams in nonconference play, Abmas totaled 28 points and eight assists at Wichita State and 33 points and seven assists at Oklahoma State. He went on to become the player of the year in the Summit League, pouring in more than 35 points in four games.