ORU in the NCAA Tournament: Role players provide crucial contributions in win against Florida

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite having the nation’s top-scoring duo, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills looked to one of his role players to deliver one of the biggest shots in program history.

With two minutes left in Saturday’s second-round win against Florida, reserve DeShang Weaver drained a corner 3-pointer to propel the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles to an 81-78 victory and a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

“We told him, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in this position in this left corner, knock it down,’” Mills said. “He just nodded his head, and that kid, when he’s dialed in, is really special.”

Weaver missed five shots earlier in the game including an ill-advised 3-pointer in the first half. He brushed that off and embraced his coach’s confidence for him to make a significant basket.

“D.J. played a big factor,” teammate Kevin Obanor said. “That was a big shot that we needed, and he came (through) when we needed it to be clutch. I’m very grateful for him and very happy that we all get to experience this opportunity to play in the Sweet Sixteen.”