ORU in the NCAA Tournament: Golden Eagles not intimidated by national stage

On Friday afternoon, don’t expect Oral Roberts to be intimidated by the NCAA Tournament stage or its opponent.

“We put on our shoes just as any other team puts on their shoes,” Golden Eagles forward Kevin Obanor said. “Of course Ohio State has a pretty good team, but they have to show us what they’re about.

“We know they’re a physical team, but we're not going to fold. We have a lot of gritty guys on the team and we just want to play and may the best team win.”

For a matchup with No. 2 seed Ohio State at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles are double-digit underdogs — which means absolutely nothing to them.

“If you let people put a number in front of your name and treat you any differently, it’s hogwash,” coach Paul Mills. “Who cares if a person puts a number in front of your name? It doesn’t really mean much. … It isn’t as if we’re going to play worse because we’ve got this number and they’ve got that number.”

ORU is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008 and the first under Mills, who is in his fourth season. Three conference tournament wins in three days propelled the team to this moment as the automatic qualifier from the Summit League.