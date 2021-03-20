ORU in the NCAA Tournament: Chemistry between Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor fueling Golden Eagles

“We just have a chemistry that we’ve grown all year,” Abmas said. “We both have confidence in each other. We know how much work each of us puts in. Every time one of us shoots, we always have confidence that it’s going in.”

Paramount to the victory, ORU’s first in the NCAA Tournament since 1974, was the ability of the team’s top two players to stay on the court for all 45 minutes. Whereas Obanor occasionally has to go to the bench because of foul trouble, Abmas rarely leaves games.

“When we played Omaha earlier in the year, I took Max out for 11 seconds and the other team cut a 16-point lead to 12,” Mills said. “I said, ‘That’s stupid of me to take him out. I’m not taking him out anymore. He’s playing all 40.’”

Immediately after the game, the players went into recovery mode while shifting focus to a seventh-seeded Florida team that defeated Virginia Tech in overtime Friday afternoon. The teams will play at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Farmers Coliseum.

“I’m a big believer that you make practices way harder than games from a conditioning standpoint,” Mills said. “I think the break today and the late start ... will definitely help both of those guys.”