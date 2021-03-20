ORU in the NCAA Tournament: Chemistry between Max Abmas, Kevin Obanor fueling Golden Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS — On his first day of practice last season, Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas knocked down consecutive 3-pointers from the right corner.
Teammate Kevin Obanor instantly started campaigning for Abmas as Summit League freshman of the year, an award Obanor won the previous season.
“You could tell Kevin was his biggest fan,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “He was just so supportive of Max.”
Abmas didn’t win freshman of the year but went on to become player of the year in the league this season while emerging as the nation’s top scorer. As the highest-scoring tandem in the country, Abmas and Obanor have developed a dynamic that has carried the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles into the NCAA Tournament’s second round.
“From freshman year to this year, our relationship has definitely grown,” Abmas said. “Coming into this year, we both knew we would have to take much bigger roles on this team being that we lost a lot of senior guys last year.
“I think that kind of built the relationship as well as both of us being hard-working. We’re always putting in work, wanting to get better.”
In Friday’s first-round upset against No. 2 seed Ohio State, the pair combined for 59 points and 10 3-pointers. Abmas was hot early and when he cooled off, Obanor took over and dominated down the stretch and in overtime.
“We just have a chemistry that we’ve grown all year,” Abmas said. “We both have confidence in each other. We know how much work each of us puts in. Every time one of us shoots, we always have confidence that it’s going in.”
Paramount to the victory, ORU’s first in the NCAA Tournament since 1974, was the ability of the team’s top two players to stay on the court for all 45 minutes. Whereas Obanor occasionally has to go to the bench because of foul trouble, Abmas rarely leaves games.
“When we played Omaha earlier in the year, I took Max out for 11 seconds and the other team cut a 16-point lead to 12,” Mills said. “I said, ‘That’s stupid of me to take him out. I’m not taking him out anymore. He’s playing all 40.’”
Immediately after the game, the players went into recovery mode while shifting focus to a seventh-seeded Florida team that defeated Virginia Tech in overtime Friday afternoon. The teams will play at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at Farmers Coliseum.
“I’m a big believer that you make practices way harder than games from a conditioning standpoint,” Mills said. “I think the break today and the late start ... will definitely help both of those guys.”
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of Friday’s historic win was ORU didn’t perform its best, shooting a modest 35.7% from the field and going long stretches without scoring.
“I didn’t think we played great,” Mills said. “I think it was our lowest shooting percentage on the year with a win. We did some things well, obviously. You had to do some things well in order to beat a team like Ohio State, but I honestly thought we can play better. I’m glad those first-game jitters are kind of out of the way.”