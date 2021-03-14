 Skip to main content
ORU in the NCAA Tournament: A look at Ohio State
Coach: Chris Holtmann (fourth year, 87-43)

Record: 21-9, 12-8 Big Ten

How they got here: The Buckeyes prevailed in seven consecutive games in January and February and reached a No. 4 national ranking before dropping four in a row in the loaded Big Ten. They rebounded to finish runner-up in the Big Ten tournament Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, losing a hard-fought overtime battle against Illinois.

Best player: E.J. Liddell. In his first season as a starter, the 6-foot-7 sophomore emerged as his team's top scorer and rebounder on his way to all-conference honors. Liddell is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and he also has 30 blocks.

Number to know: 5. Including his time at Butler, Holtmann is among a select group to have coached a team to an NCAA Tournament win in the past five postseasons (not counting 2020, which was canceled): Mike Krzyzewski, Jay Wright, Mark Few, Bill Self, Roy Williams and John Calipari.

Quotable: "I do not know anything about Oral Roberts. I don't know their conference or anything. But in March you have to respect each and every team no matter what record was or what they did previous to the (postseason). We are going to respect them like we do any other team in the Big Ten." -- Ohio State point guard C.J. Walker

-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

