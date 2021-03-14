ORU in the NCAA Tournament: A look at Ohio State

Coach: Chris Holtmann (fourth year, 87-43)

Record: 21-9, 12-8 Big Ten

How they got here: The Buckeyes prevailed in seven consecutive games in January and February and reached a No. 4 national ranking before dropping four in a row in the loaded Big Ten. They rebounded to finish runner-up in the Big Ten tournament Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis, losing a hard-fought overtime battle against Illinois.

Best player: E.J. Liddell. In his first season as a starter, the 6-foot-7 sophomore emerged as his team's top scorer and rebounder on his way to all-conference honors. Liddell is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and he also has 30 blocks.

Number to know: 5. Including his time at Butler, Holtmann is among a select group to have coached a team to an NCAA Tournament win in the past five postseasons (not counting 2020, which was canceled): Mike Krzyzewski, Jay Wright, Mark Few, Bill Self, Roy Williams and John Calipari.