ORU in Sweet Sixteen: 'We didn't come here just to be here'

“They present a lot of problems,” Musselman said. “They have shooting. They’re good cutters and Abmas is so difficult to keep in front of you and then you add in the deep long-range shot-making ability. Those two players are playing as well as any combo teammates in the tournament right now.”

Abmas was limited by foul trouble in the first meeting and scored 11 points, his lowest production against a Division I opponent. His role has changed since nonconference play, transitioning to more of a true point guard and taking on a bigger scoring load since R.J. Glasper, who spent his first year at Arkansas, went down with a torn ACL seven weeks ago.

“We’re a much different team than we were earlier this year simply because Max is much more ball-dominant than he was previously,” ORU coach Paul Mills said. “Once our third-leading scorer went down ... we told Max that he would have to be more assertive. We had to figure where these other 11 shots were coming from.”

For a team that lost five nonconference games to teams that wound up in the NCAA Tournament and weathered another handful of defeats in the Summit League, everything has clicked during the seven-game win streak.