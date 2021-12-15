ORU hosts UT Arlington on Thursday night

UT Arlington at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center

Records: ORU 5-5, UT Arlington 3-5

Three storylines

Back at home: ORU is playing its only home game in a six-game stretch. In its last outing, the Golden Eagles lost 69-60 at Missouri State on Saturday.

Career day for Thompson: In Saturday's defeat, guard Kareem Thompson recorded a career-high 12 rebounds. It was the fourth time this season and the fifth in his career to lead the team in rebounding in a game.

Scouting the Mavericks: ORU has a 4-3 series lead including an 84-76 victory in the CIT when the teams last met in 2013. UT Arlington averages 5.5 blocks per game and is led in scoring by David Azore (13.3 points per game).

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.