ORU hosts UT Arlington on Thursday night

UT Arlington at Oral Roberts
7 p.m. Thursday, Mabee Center
Records: ORU 5-5, UT Arlington 3-5
Three storylines
Back at home: ORU is playing its only home game in a six-game stretch. In its last outing, the Golden Eagles lost 69-60 at Missouri State on Saturday.
Career day for Thompson: In Saturday's defeat, guard Kareem Thompson recorded a career-high 12 rebounds. It was the fourth time this season and the fifth in his career to lead the team in rebounding in a game.
Scouting the Mavericks: ORU has a 4-3 series lead including an 84-76 victory in the CIT when the teams last met in 2013. UT Arlington averages 5.5 blocks per game and is led in scoring by David Azore (13.3 points per game).
— Kelly Hines Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
