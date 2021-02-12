 Skip to main content
ORU hosts South Dakota State with a chance to climb Summit League standings

  • Updated
MEN’S BASKETBALL

South Dakota State at Oral Roberts

4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Mabee Center

KYAL-99.9

S.D. State

(11-4, 5-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Arians;6-4;10.9;4.4

G;Scheierman;6-6;14.2;9.6

F;Wilson;6-7;15.7;5.8

F;Dentlinger;6-8;8.3;3.9

G;Freidel;6-4;17.1;4.3

ORAL ROBERTS

(10-8, 7-3 Summit League)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Thompson;6-6;7.8;4.1

G;Abmas;6-1;21.6;3.0

G;Glasper;6-0;11.4;2.9

F;Obanor;6-8;19.1;9.5

F;Lacis;6-7;3.9;4.2

Notes: The Jackrabbits have just one loss in Summit League play. Only South Dakota, which is 9-1 in conference play, has a better record. Oral Roberts is tied for third with three conference losses. ... ORU has lost 13 of its past 14 against SDSU, with its last win coming in January 2017. ... The Golden Eagles rank second in the NCAA with 11.1 3-pointers per game, led by Max Abmas, who is third in the country with 3.5 per game. ... SDSU is shooting 47.9% and four starters average double-digits scoring. ... Abmas ranks seventh nationally in scoring at 21.7 points per game and needs 183 points to reach 1,000 for his career. ... ORU's Kevin Obanor garnered his league-leading third Summit League Player of the Week honor this season. Obanor has pulled down a league-leading 170 rebounds this season, while his nine double-doubles are seventh in the country.

— From staff reports

