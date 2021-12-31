 Skip to main content
ORU hosts Omaha on Saturday night
ORU MEN'S BASKETBALL

ORU hosts Omaha on Saturday night

  • Updated
Omaha at Oral Roberts

7 p.m. Saturday, Mabee Center

WXJB-99.9

Records: ROU 8-6, 2-1 Summit; Omaha 2-11, 1-1

Three storylines

Ringing in the new year: The Golden Eagles open 2022 at home and are coming off an 83-66 win against Denver on Wednesday night, having shot 49.2% from the field and 44.4% beyond the arc. Max Abmas led the team with 24 points and Kareem Thompson had nine rebounds.

Phipps coming on strong: Guard Trey Phipps scored 11 points in his last outing, giving him four consecutive games in double figures and seven on the season. He is averaging 9.7 points off the bench.

Scouting the Mavericks: Omaha snapped an 11-game skid with a win against Western Illinois last week. Felix Lemetti leads the Mavericks with 10.8 points per game. ORU has a 13-4 advantage in the series.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

