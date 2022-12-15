ORU hosts Missouri State in clash of styles

Oral Roberts vs. Missouri State

7 p.m. Friday, Mabee Center

ORU Sports Network, 99.9 FM ESPN

Records: ORU 8-3, Missouri State 4-6

Three storylines

Clash of styles

ORU is on a five-game winning streak while Missouri State has lost three in a row. ORU ranks eighth nationally in scoring at 85.8 while Missouri State is at 62.8 points. Missouri State ranks 23rd in scoring defense at 60.8 points while ORU allows 74.5. Chance Moore is Missouri State's top scorer at 14.2 points. Missouri State's slower-paced style won out last year, 69-60, over ORU at Springfield.

Milestone watch

Last Saturday, Max Abmas moved up two spots to No. 8 on ORU's career scoring list. On Monday, Abmas passed 2,000 career points. On Friday, Abmas could move up one or two slots on ORU's points list. Abmas (2,015) is closing in on No. 7 Ken Tutt (2,019) and No. 6 Mark Acres (2,038). Abmas is 22nd nationally in scoring this season at 19.6 points, 10th in free-throw percentage and 11th in 3-pointers per game.

Appreciating teachers

Friday is Teacher Appreciation Night. All teachers and school employees who present their teacher ID will receive up to four free tickets to the game.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World