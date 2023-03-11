Oral Roberts is hosting a Selection Sunday watch party at the Mabee Center on Sunday afternoon when the team learns of its NCAA Tournament destination.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the selection show that will air on CBS at 5. The Golden Eagles, who have the nation’s longest win streak at 17 games, are among teams whose reactions will be shown live during the broadcast.

ORU, which won the Summit League tournament Tuesday night for an automatic berth, is making its second trip to the NCAA Tournament in three years after advancing to the Sweet Sixteen as a No. 15 seed in 2021. First-round games are Thursday and Friday at sites across the country.

The Golden Eagles were projected as a No. 12 seed as of Saturday afternoon. ESPN and CBS Sports have ORU facing No. 5 seed Texas A&M in Albany, New York, or in Greensboro, North Carolina.