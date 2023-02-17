ORU at North Dakota State

Noon Saturday, Scheels Center, Fargo, N.D.

Records: ORU 11-15, 8-7 Summit League; North Dakota State 15-10, 9-6

Three storylines

* Trying to bounce back: Oral Roberts has lost three straight games as they play the final road game of the regular season. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 108-100 loss at North Dakota.

* Double-double time: Hannah Cooper is coming off a 32-point, 10-rebound game against North Dakota. The double-double was the senior’s third of her career and second straight.

* Nix still shooting lights out: Delaney Nix leads the Summit League in three-pointers made (70), three-pointers per game (2.7) and 3-point percentage (34.7). The senior also ranks fifth all-time in the ORU record book for threes made in a single season with 70.