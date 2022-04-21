ORU hires former SWOSU coach Kelsi Musick

The search for Oral Roberts University’s 11th head women’s basketball coach has landed on Kelsi Musick, the university announced Wednesday.

Musick, a native of Canton, most recently spent 13 seasons as head coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She led SWOSU to its first appearance in the Division II title game in 2019. The Lady Bulldogs won a university-record 35 consecutive games en route to the championship game, where they lost to Lubbock Christian, 95-85.

In total, Musick coached SWOSU to the national tournament seven times, coached eight seasons of 20-or-more wins, and turned in a 259-125 career record while winning 71% of conference games. Before SWOSU, Musick was an assistant at Fresno State.

“Today is a great day for our women’s basketball program,” ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson said in a release. “Coach Musick has shown consistently why she is one of the best coaches in the game with her leadership on and off the court.”

Musick replaces Misti Cussen, whose contract was not renewed by the university following the 2022 season. Cussen spent 10 seasons as ORU’s head coach and spent 26 seasons on ORU’s sideline altogether. The Golden Eagles went 16-15 overall last season.

Musick and her husband, Josh, have two sons, Maddox and Titus, and a daughter, Amaria.

A university press conference to introduce Musick is set for 3 p.m. Friday inside ORU’s Global Learning Center.

