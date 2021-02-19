ORU heads to South Dakota for final road trip of regular season

Notes: ORU is just one game out of first in the Summit League as it hits the road for the final time in the regular season. The Golden Eagles split each of their past two weekend series against two of the top three teams in the standings and now face the third in that grouping, the Coyotes. ... After winning 10 straight games, including the first nine league contests, South Dakota has dropped three in a row, but remains in a three-way tie for first. ... ORU's Max Abmas is the Summit League Player of the Week and the Lou Henson National Mid-Major Player of the Week. ... The Golden Eagles are the top 3-point shooting team in the NCAA, hitting 11.6 per contest, led by Abmas, who ranks third in the country, making 3.7 per game.