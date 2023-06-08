Oral Roberts has experienced some challenging road environments during the past two years with regionals at Texas A&M and Oklahoma State.

The Golden Eagles, who have the nation's longest winning streak at 21, are hoping that will prepare them well for this weekend's NCAA Eugene Super Regional against Oregon.

Game 1 is at 7 p.m. (CDT) Friday, with Game 2 at 8 p.m. Saturday with Sunday's time (if needed) to be determined. The first two games will be shown on ESPNU.

Enthusiasm in Oregon baseball is at an all-time high. Tickets for all potential three games at PK Park in Eugene were sold out in less than an hour. There will be big fan fest activities before the games.

"It's special," Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. "The program is going in the right direction."

The ORU and Oregon programs share some similarities. ORU (1978) and Oregon (1954) have each appeared in one CWS and this is only the second Super Regional for each team. Oregon last made it in 2012 and ORU in 2006. The CWS is scheduled June 16-26 at Omaha.

ORU (49-11) is 39-3 in its last 42 games.

"It's been a lot of fun to watch," ORU coach Ryan Folmar said.

The Golden Eagles have the second-most wins and rank top-10 nationally in batting average (.324), hits (690), ERA (3.83), WHIP (1.26) and fielding percentage (.984). ORU's Jonah Cox has a 44-game hitting streak and the Golden Eagles have one of the nation's top closers, Cade Denton, who has 15 saves.

Cox is batting .424 with 10 homers and 65 RBIs. Other ORU players to watch include Matt Hogan (17 homers, 65 RBIs, .338), Holden Breeze (6-42 .329), Jake McMurray (6-41, .317) and Mac McCroskey (13-59, .306).

Denton, with three saves in three days, was the Stillwater Regional Most Outstanding Player. Other ORU players on the all-tournament team were Jacob Godman, McMurray, McCroskey, Cox and Dalton Patten.

Oregon's top hitters are Drew Cowley (16-67, .342), Colby Shade (6-31, .338), Sabin Ceballos (16-65, .330) and Tanner Smith (10-40, .315).

The teams have one recent common opponent -- Washington. Oregon beat the Huskies 12-7 in the Pac-12 Tournament and ORU defeated them 15-12 in the Stillwater Regional.

Wasikowski and his staff have seen video of every ORU game this season.

"We're very familiar with the team and they're good," Wasikowski said. "(Cox) can do it all on the baseball field."

Both teams were viewed by most as underdogs to get to the Super Regional as ORU was the No. 4 seed in Stillwater and Oregon was No. 2 at the Nashville Regional.

Folmar plans on staying with ORU's normal starting rotation, led off with Jakob Hall (8-3, 3.25 ERA) on Friday, Harley Gollert (10-1, 4.00) on Saturday and Brooks Fowler (9-1, 3.11) on Sunday if needed.

Oregon's rotation last weekend was Logan Mercado (5-1, 6.30), Turner Spoljaric (7-0, 6.28) and Grayson Grinsell (2-1, 3.52), who is normally a reliever. The Ducks' closer is Josh Mollerus, who has a 3.18 ERA and 11 saves.

"The pitching staff and players came together and united in a way that has been spectacular," Wasikowski said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.