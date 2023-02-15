It's been 15 years since Oral Roberts University has celebrated a Summit League men's basketball championship with a win in Tulsa.

With a four-game lead with four left, the Golden Eagles can end that drought with a victory over North Dakota on Thursday night at Mabee Center.

ORU's last two men's titles came on the road — the 2021 tournament title and 2012 regular-season championship.

"To be able to win a conference championship with people who support you, who have been in your corner, good and bad, is a special thing," ORU coach Paul Mills said on Wednesday. "And more importantly for the players the opportunity to get to do it with their families, it means a lot.

"Obviously you have to win a game against a team that's on a winning streak so we don't want to put the cart before the horse, but if it's something you're able to do in your own building it's definitely something these guys will remember."

The Golden Eagles' home attendance average of 4,966 is its highest in several years.

"I'm happy that our players are supported, they deserve the support," Mills said. "But I think they would be the first ones to tell you that we have to provide our own energy, the things that are needed to win the game. The fact that people can find a team to get behind, we don't take that stuff for granted. I think when you see our players, they are trying to high-five as many people as possible and it speaks volumes just about who they are. We're thankful and we try to express it in the best way possible."

A win would also give Mills another milestone moment — his 100th victory at ORU.

ORU (23-4, 14-0 Summit) has won 10 in a row for the second time this season. The Golden Eagles are 14-0 at home with two games remaining. ORU's home finale will be Saturday night against North Dakota State before finishing the regular season with road contests next week at South Dakota and South Dakota State. The Golden Eagles are one of three teams in the nation to remain undefeated in conference play.

Max Abmas is 93 points away from passing Caleb Green as the No. 3 scorer in ORU history. Abmas has 2,411 points. He also is 40 treys away from ORU's career 3-point leader, Greg Sutton. ORU's Connor Vanover has 88 blocks and is 16 away from breaking ORU's single season record set by Kendrick Moore in 2011-12.

North Dakota (10-17, 4-10) has struggled most of the season, but is on a three-game winning streak and coming off an overtime victory over Omaha. The Fighting Hawks' roster includes 2017 All-World player of the year Caleb Nero of Memorial.

"We understand we're the hunted, but you have to have a mentality of a hunter and this group does," Mills said.

"Our guys are focused on tomorrow night, trying to get the most out of tomorrow night."