ORU has been here before, Mills says Abmas is 100%

Playing in the Summit League, perennially a one-bid basketball conference, means the Oral Roberts University men's team has one path to get back into the NCAA Tournament: a championship this weekend at the eight-team conference tournament.

Fifth-year ORU coach Paul Mills said his team was "not at all" intimidated by that prospect.

"It's exciting, because I think coaches want to play in games that matter, they want to play in big games. I think players want to do the same," Mills said. "If you enjoy the competitive nature of tournaments, I think you so look forward to this time of year, and it's definitely something that we embrace."

Seeded third, ORU (18-11, 12-6) opens the Summit League Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Sunday against Kansas City, with whom the Golden Eagles split matchups during the regular season.

One year ago, ORU's men entered the Summit League Tournament seeded fourth. The result was not only a conference championship that included upsets over North Dakota State and South Dakota State, but an historic March Madness run as the Golden Eagles became the second team to reach the Sweet 16 from the 15th seed after wins over Ohio State and Florida.

Mills saw the similarities between this postseason and last postseason, as ORU returns the core from its 2021 run: Francis Lacis, Kareem Thompson, Carlos Jurgens, D.J. Weaver, and, yes, Max Abmas, who was catapulted into national stardom after 29- and 26-point games against Ohio State and Florida, respectively.

Abmas enters the Summit League Tournament scoring a league-best 24.1 points per game. He was named to the All-Summit League first team Thursday but has dealt with various injuries during the regular season while playing 36.8 minutes per game.

"(Abmas has) been banged up all year. He hasn't really been healthy," Mills said. "I told people, before our South Dakota State game (Feb. 24), 'man, that's the Max that we all know,' and he goes for 34," Mills said. "I think a lot of these injuries are behind him, and so we're really excited for him.

"100% Max is better than 75% Max, and 75% Max isn't bad," Mills said.

One player ORU does not return this postseason is Kevin Obanor, the two in ORU's one-two punch who scored the game-winning put-back to upset top-seeded South Dakota State and 21 points in the conference title game against North Dakota State last season. He scored 30 and 29 points in ORU's NCAA Tournament wins and transferred to Texas Tech before the 2021-22 season.

Mills said Elijah Lufile, who has "emerged" among ORU's most productive players in recent weeks, has ameliorated those needs, averaging a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game during conference play. He was unavailable last season as an injury and separate heart condition kept him off the court from February 2020 until the start of this season.

"We didn't have Eli last year, and the reality is he's the No. 1 offensive rebounder in the nation, and then you have a guy that's putting up double-doubles at the rate he is, so I'm excited about having him this go-around," Mills says, "and all of the guys that we had a year ago."

Where one point-guard-post tandem disappeared for ORU, a backcourt duo has developed since the arrival of guard Isaac McBride from Vanderbilt. McBride's 13.9 points per game only trails Abmas, and his two-way play was praised by Mills. McBride was named an all-Summit League honorable mention Thursday.

"I just think as a tandem, those two (McBride and Abmas) are as good as anybody in this league," said Mills, who promoted McBride to the starting lineup four games ago.

Add another weapon in Trey Phipps, a native Tulsan who transferred to ORU after one season at Oklahoma, and three of Mills' top-six scorers are additions from his 2021 team.

If ORU beats Western Illinois, it will play the winner of N.D. State and Denver. N.D. State beat the Golden Eagles in both regular-season matchups, the first time after a Bison game-winner in the Mabee Center; the second, a 77-59 decision in Fargo that was highlighted by a post-game altercation involving players from both teams, Mills and N.D. State coach Dave Richman. The incident resulted in sanctions to two players from each team and fines to Mills and Richman.

If ORU advances to the championship game, it could meet S.D. State, who carries into the tournament the first perfect conference record in league history, as well as the nation's longest active win streak at 18 games, tied with Murray State. The Golden Eagles lost to the Jackrabbits twice this season, both times by two scores. After the second loss, a 106-102 overtime decision Feb. 24 in the Mabee Center, Mills said he looked forward to the potential opportunity to play S.D. State a third time.

"Going into the (Summit League) Tournament, if you look at five of our six losses in conference, they're either one- or two-possession games," Mills said. "So the question is, how do you tighten up these possessions? How do we make up two possessions on offense, how do we make up two possessions on defense? ... So there's a simplicity involved.

"We just need everybody on the same page offensively and defensively," Mills says.

