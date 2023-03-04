Late in a recent game, Oral Roberts point guard Hannah Cooper rolled her ankle and had to be helped off the court.

Seconds later, she was asking to go back into the game to try to propel her team to victory.

“She’s tough,” coach Kelsi Musick said. “She doesn’t miss practice. She doesn’t miss a rep. She’s always wanting to be in there. She wanted to go back in even though she probably would have been limping.”

As a senior, Cooper has tripled her scoring production from last year, thriving in Musick’s system and acting as a catalyst for a high-powered offense. The Golden Eagles, who open the postseason Sunday in the Summit League quarterfinals, are second in the conference with 78.2 points per game.

“We have a new coach and a lot of new girls, and our style of offense and the way we play really helps us,” Cooper said. “You can tell that we really like it.”

A first-team Summit League selection, Cooper is averaging 20.3 points per game and is closing in on a top-10 scoring season in program history. She developed from role player to star after Musick’s arrival.

“At my first college for two years, we kind of had the same offense,” Cooper said. “Last year was total opposite. I think getting back to it and getting a feel for the game again really helped.”

Cooper rarely has an off night, scoring in double figures every game but one this season. She frequently plays all 40 minutes including two days after the ankle injury last month.

“The point guard has the ball in their hands a lot, and they have to make a lot of decisions,” Musick said. “The speed at which we play starts with their motor, and she’s got one. She can push it for 40 minutes if we need. She doesn’t get too many breaks, and we ride her hard. She takes it.”

Playing for a first-year coach, Cooper provides the sort of calming presence needed as a floor general. In addition to her effect on offense, she has totaled 69 steals this year and was on the league’s defensive team.

“The fact that she can really score she creates havoc for the other team,” Musick said. “She’s a good passer as well. She can score. She can pass. She does a really good job on both ends of the floor.”

A native of El Paso, Texas, Cooper went to Division II Western Colorado out of high school before betting on herself and pursuing her dream of playing at the Division I level. Not only did she achieve that goal, but she also found success.

“It means everything (for that to happen),” she said. “Just seeing my teammates support me and my family being proud of me, it feels good.”