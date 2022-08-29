ORU golfer Lane Wallace low amateur at Oklahoma Open

Oral Roberts men's golfer Lane Wallace claimed Low Amateur at the 2022 Oklahoma Open played Aug. 25-27 at Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond.
Wallace, who shot a 70-66-67-203 to finish tied for 11th overall, had five birdies during Friday's second round, connecting on holes No. 3, 4, 10, 11 and 14. He also had four birdies on Saturday in the final round, on holes No. 1, 4, 5 and 8.
A grad student from Yukon, Wallace finished one stroke better than the next-best amateur, Alejandro Armijo from Rio Rancho, N.M., who shot 64-70-70-204.