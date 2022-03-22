ORU golfer Dustin Hasley wins individual crown, leads Golden Eagles to team title; Owasso's Strathe finishes in top 10

Oral Roberts University's men’s golf team claimed its first team victory of the season Tuesday at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate as senior Dustin Hasley won the individual title in Springfield, Missouri.

ORU’s team score of 15-under 553 was eight strokes better than Valparaiso at Twin Oaks Country Club’s par-71 course. Wichita State finished third at 5-under 563.

The Golden Eagles were in first place after Monday's first round at 273. The second round was suspended due to rain and the tournament was shortened to 36 holes.

Hasley finished at 7-under-par 135 and birdied on 10 holes. He shot 69 on Monday and 66 on Tuesday.

Two of Hasley’s teammates, Rocco Repetto-Taylor and Hunter Laughlin, each shot 66 the first day and finished within the top 10. Repetto-Taylor turned in a 138 to tie for third and Laughlin shot 139 to finish tied for sixth.

Competing as an individual, junior Jared Strathe, an Owasso High School graduate, shot 2-under 140, finished in a tie for eighth.

Jackson Drake shot even-par 142 and finished in a tie for 14th. Lane Wallace, who received back-to-back Summit League Golfer of the Week awards March 10 and 17, finished in a tie for 27th at 145.

The Golden Eagles compete next in the Craft Farms Intercollegiate, hosted by South Alabama, March 27-29.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.