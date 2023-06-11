EUGENE, Oregon — For the first time in 45 years, Oral Roberts is going to baseball’s College World Series.

Jake McMurray went 4-for-5 with two RBIs to help lead ORU past Oregon 11-6 in the NCAA Eugene Super Regional’s deciding Game 3 on Sunday night at PK Park.

The Golden Eagles (51-12) have won 23 of their past 24 games. ORU’s only other CWS appearance was in 1978.

“We’re playing well at the right time,” ORU coach Ryan Folmar said.

ORU scored three runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead it never relinquished. McMurray tied the game with a RBI single, Matt Hogan drew a go-ahead walk with the bases loaded, and Mac McCroskey drove in a run with a groundout.

ORU’s Jonah Cox went 1-for-4 with a RBI as he extended his hitting streak to 47 games.

On Saturday night, Oregon was only two outs away from winning the NCAA Eugene Super Regional when Justin Quinn lined a two-run, walk-off single in the ninth inning that lifted ORU to an 8-7 win in Game 2. That came after Oregon also had a ninth-inning walk-off win Friday.

“I think everybody got their money’s worth again,” Folmar said. “Both of them came down to the wire, came down to the end.”

ORU, after blowing an eight-run lead in Friday’s 9-8 loss, seemed headed to being eliminated Saturday as it trailed 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh.

“We have a resilient bunch,” Folmar said.

McMurray started ORU’s comeback with a two-out RBI double and Jonah Cox led off the eighth with a homer over the center-field wall that cut Oregon’s lead to 7-6.

After Oregon stranded two runners in the top of the ninth, Ducks closer Josh Mollerus retired ORU leadoff hitter Drew Stahl on a foul pop. Jacob Godman followed with a single. Blaze Brothers then reached on a sharp one-hop single that deflected off second baseman Gavin Grant, who would likely have started a game-ending double play if he had fielded the ball cleanly. McMurray then walked to load the bases.

The left-handed hitting Quinn, the Summit League tournament MVP, then sliced an 0-1, 94-mph fastball that landed on the left-field line and bounced into the stands for the winning hit. It would have been credited as a ground-rule double, but Quinn started celebrating with his teammates after rounding first base.

“It was a battle all game,” Quinn said.

Oregon opened the scoring with Jacob Walsh’s second-inning homer. ORU responded with three runs in the bottom of the second. Three walks loaded the bases for Drew Stahl, who delivered a two-run single. Brothers then added a RBI single.

Sabin Ceballos’ two-run homer tied the game in the fourth, but ORU went back ahead 4-3 when Godman’s double-play grounder produced a run.

Oregon, however, took a 5-4 lead in the fifth on Drew Cowley’s RBI single and Ceballos’ RBI double that knocked ORU starting pitcher Harley Gollert out of the game.

In the seventh, the Ducks added to their lead with Drew Smith’s two-run triple off ORU closer Cade Denton, who then struck out Walsh to keep the Golden Eagles within striking range at 7-4. Denton finished with 63 pitches over 3 1/3 innings in his second-longest outing of the season.

“There was no panic in our team,” Folmar said.

Game 3—Sunday

ORU 8, OREGON 7

Oral Roberts;101;300;303;—;11;8;0

Oregon;300;001;101;—;6;8;1

Fowler, Isaacs (5), Kowalski (6), Patten (7) and Godman. Pace, Mercado (4), Grinsell (7), Dallas (7), Mollerus (8), Umlandt (9), McShane (9), Olson (9), Hughes (9) and Thompso. W: Isaacs. L: Pace. Save: Patten. HR: Oregon, Ceballos (19, T.Smith (11). A: 4,476.

Game 2—Saturday

ORU 8, OREGON 7

Oregon;010;220;200;—;7;11;0

Oral Roberts;030;010;112;—;8;12;0

Spoljaric, Umlandt (3), Anderson (5), Dallas (7), Mollerus (9) and Thompson, Cromwick (9); Gollert, Isaacs (5), Denton (6) and Godman. W: Denton (2-1). L: Mollerus (3-3). HR: Oregon, Walsh (17), Ceballos (18); ORU, Cox (12). T: 2:53. A: 4,476.

