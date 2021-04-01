ORU gives Paul Mills an eight-year contract extension: 'He's the perfect fit'

“I could not think of anyone in America, from the up-and-coming coaches to the legendary coaches, that I would rather have as our basketball coach at Oral Roberts University than coach Paul Mills.”

The extension is a two-sided commitment that also reveals Mills’ belief in ORU. Fresh off delivering thrilling upsets in the NCAA Tournament and being a missed buzzer-beater short of the Elite Eight, Mills presumably could have pursued other options.

“These are people who have had my back from the very beginning,” Mills said. “We didn’t win many games our first two years and I would constantly say, ‘Let’s not be concerned with the destination. Let’s be concerned with the direction.’ I’ve always felt the direction of where we’re heading was going to be on point.”

An emphasis for Mills as part of his contract extension was taking care of his staff, which includes assistants Solomon Bozeman, Russell Springmann and Sam Patterson in addition to director of operations Steve Upshaw.