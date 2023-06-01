Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Before the NCAA baseball brackets were revealed, Oral Roberts first baseman Jake McMurray was fascinated about the possibility of the Golden Eagles being assigned to the Auburn Regional.

McMurray's brother, Cooper, is Auburn's second-leading home run hitter. Jake and Cooper were named national players of the week in consecutive weeks last month.

"I wanted to go to Auburn, that would've been fun," Jake McMurray said. "Hopefully we'll see them in Omaha."

Most No. 4 seeds in a four-team regional, as ORU is in the Stillwater Regional, would be considered a long shot to reach the College World Series in Omaha, but the Golden Eagles have better credentials than most 4-seeds.

ORU, going into its regional opener against Oklahoma State on Friday night at O'Brate Stadium, has the nation's second-best record at 46-11, longest active winning streak at 18 and is ranked 10th by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, which has the oldest college baseball poll.

The Golden Eagles are only one of three regional teams in the poll's top 16 not to be a No. 1 seed -- the others are No. 13 Southern Mississippi and No. 15 Texas -- both are 2-seeds. ORU was hurt by its RPI ranking of No. 76.

ORU coach Ryan Folmar on whether his team was under-seeded by the NCAA selection committee, "It's not for us to decide. We're happy that we have another opportunity to keep playing and that's where your mind goes, and that's where you focus goes.

"There's only so many things you can control, where you're seeded and where you're going is not one of those things. so we're just going to go try to play well."

ORU's top hitters are Summit League player of the year Jonah Cox, who is batting .422 with nine homers, 58 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. He has a 41-game hitting streak. Matt Hogan is another standout with a team-high 16 homers and 63 RBIs with a .348 batting average. Summit tournament MVP Justin Quinn is batting .346, Holden Breeze .332, McMurray .313, Blaze Brothers .304 and Mac McCroskey .300.

The Golden Eagles top three starting pitchers are Jakob Hall (8-3, 3.35 ERA), Harley Gollert (10-1, 3.27) and Brooks Fowler (9-1, 2.81).

Last year, ORU returned to NCAA regional action for the first time since 2018 and went 0-2 with a combined three runs in the two losses at Texas A&M.

Although it was a quick postseason exit, the Golden Eagles are hoping that experience will help them prepare for this June.

"College Station is probably one of the rowdiest regionals that you can get put into so I think Stillwater this year will be nothing compared to what we had in College Station," said ORU closer Cade Denton, who has 12 saves and a 1.60 ERA. "But I still think it will be an exciting atmosphere. "

ORU won both its regular-season games against OSU and is 11-3 in their last 14 meetings.

"It's exciting to get back to go to Stillwater, obviously there were places we wanted to go that we've never been to before, but I think we're pretty comfortable playing at that field and against that team, especially as the first game," Denton said. "So I'm excited to see what we can do and see if we can keep doing what we've done all year."

The Golden Eagles had more trouble against potential Saturday opponent Dallas Baptist, which opens Friday against Washington at noon. DBU swept ORU three games in March in Dallas.

"You look at teams like Dallas Baptist and Okahoma State -- power arms, power bats, that's the first thing that really stands out about those two clubs," Folmar said. "We've seen them a bunch over the last couple years. Hopefully that kind of settles our guys in and gives them a little bit of confidence going into the weekend."

Denton said about OSU, "Top to bottom a solid lineup. Roc Riggio is probably one of the best hitters in college baseball right now. We've played them quite a few times so we've learned how to pitch to those guys, and learn how to play in that ballpark so I don't think it will be anything new for us."

When the season started, ORU expected to still be playing in June, but perhaps not at 46-11.

"I didn't expect a 40-win season but at the same time as the year has gone on, and you see the way this team works together and blended together and molded, I think it's definitely going to be an exciting postseason," Denton said.

"In our past regional appearances we've shown we can compete, but I think going out there and winning games and winning a regional will definitely put Oral Roberts back on the map."

ORU's last regional title was in 2006, when it was a 3-seed and OSU was a 1-seed at Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Golden Eagles haven't made it to the regional finals since 2011. This is ORU's sixth regional in Folmar's 11 seasons as head coach.

"This is probably the most consistent team that we've had here in a long time," Folmar said. "We talk about balance and what they've done on the mound, defensively and from an offensive perspective. I think it's the most balanced team we've taken into this part of the season.

"Not only balanced, but they've been very consistent and consistent for a long period of time. I think the balance and consistency is what differentiates this team from a lot of other teams that we've had."

McMurray sees this year's Golden Eagles as in a better position for regional success than in 2022.

"I think we've kind of found our stride towards the end of the year," McMurray said. "We've really started to play some good baseball, won 18 games in a row, won the conference tournament so I thibnk we're feeling good going into the postseason so it.

"It's been a great year, we set goals for us at the beginning of the year, one of those goals is to put us in the position where we are now. So we still have goals that we set that are front of us so we're excited to have an opportunity to keep doing it. Being in this program so long and being able to get back to the tournament again is just special for sure."

