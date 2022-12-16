ORU extends winning streak in narrow escape over Missouri State

Oral Roberts' nonleague schedule ended Friday night with coach Paul Mills getting his first chance this season to see how the Golden Eagles would react in a cliffhanger situation during the final minute.

It was an unexpected look after ORU led by 23 points early in the second half.

However, after that lead slipped away and briefly falling behind, ORU regrouped for an 80-77 victory over Missouri State before 4,692 fans at Mabee Center.

Patrick Mwamba's 3-point play, on his only shots of the game, snapped a 75-75 tie with 59.6 seconds left.

"It's better to win ugly than the alternative," Mills said. "I thought for the most part guys responded.

"If we hadn't had a veteran team, I don't know if we would've responded that way."

The closest ORU had come to a suspenseful finish this year was on Nov. 22 when it was tied at Utah State with 2:57 left before losing 95-85.

Max Abmas, after being honored in pregame ceremonies for reaching 2,000 career points, led ORU (9-3) with 23 points in his 100th game. Abmas passed Tim Gill and tied Mark Acres for sixth on ORU's basketball scoring list with 2,038 points. Connor Vanover added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Vanover was 8-of-9 on free throws while the rest of his teammates went 8-of-16.

ORU led 60-37 early in the second half before the Bears (4-7) went on a 24-4 run over a seven-minute span to cut its deficit to 64-61. Abmas answered with five consecutive points from two spectacular shots, but the Bears eventually tied it with an 8-0 run at 71. Abmas sank two free throws, but Missouri State took a 75-73 lead on Damien Mayo Jr.'s layup with 1:34 left.

The Golden Eagles' deficit lasted only six seconds as Issac McBride fed Kareem Thompson for a tying layup. After the Bears' Raphe Ayres missed a 3, Abmas came away with the rebound, raced ahead and gave Mwamba an alley-oop pass for the go-ahead dunk as he was fouled.

Mwamba sank the ensuing free throw and then ORU elected to foul Jonathan Mogbo, who was shooting under 50% fron the line. Mogbo, who had a team-high 14 points, foiled the strategy when he made both free throws. ORU then answered with Vanover's dunk, assisted by Kareem Thompson, barely beating the shot clock expiring with 19.1 seconds left for an 80-77 lead.

"Connor sees an avenue to the basket, 'Reem makes a great bounce pass and Connor finishes it," Mills said.

The Bears' last possession ended with Mayo missing a pressured 3-pointer as time expired.

Mills said about that final defensive stop, "Did a good job, limited the ball into the post, because you knew they were going to throw it into the post and run some kind of action. They had been running split action all night in order to get quality shots, not only at the rim but 3s. I thought our guys did a good job of switching out on that and then fanning out. They were forced to take a pretty tough one there at the end."

ORU's sixth consecutive win, coming in a tight game, could provide a valuable lesson as the Golden Eagles start their Summit League schedule Monday against South Dakota State at Mabee Center.

"I wanted our guys to kind of go through it," Mills said. "There's a great lesson here. When you're up 23, knowing how to better handle it and us as coaches, we need to handle it better from a combination aspect.

"I think that opportunities like this, I consider it an opportunity because we won -- I would be thinking vice versa if we hadn't -- but I think stuff like that makes players concentrate more. You need to be in those moments to learn from them. I think this will pay dividends down the road."

ORAL ROBERTS 80, MISSOURI STATE 77

MISSOURI STATE (4-7): Clay 1-1 0-0 2, Benson 1-1 0-2 2, C.Moore 3-6 0-0 8, K.Moore 2-7 0-0 5, Mason 2-5 0-0 5, Mogbo 6-7 2-3 14, Graham 3-4 0-0 9, Mayo 4-8 0-0 9, Ridgnal 3-8 4-4 13, Ayres 3-5 3-3 10. Totals 28-52 9-12 77.

ORAL ROBERTS (9-3): Vanover 5-8 8-9 19, Thompson 3-7 0-3 6, Abmas 9-16 3-4 23, Jurgens 4-10 1-7 10, McBride 5-7 2-2 14, Mwamba 1-1 1-3 3, Weaver 2-3 1-2 5, Phipps 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 16-25 80.

Halftime: Oral Roberts 45-32. 3-Point Goals: Missouri State 12-28 (Graham 3-4, Ridgnal 3-7, C.Moore 2-3, Mayo 1-2, Ayres 1-3, Mason 1-3, K.Moore 1-6), Oral Roberts 6-18 (McBride 2-2, Abmas 2-6, Vanover 1-1, Jurgens 1-6m Thompson 0-3). Rebounds: Missouri State 30 (Mogbo, Ridgnal 7), Oral Roberts 24 (Vanover 8). Assists: Missouri State 14 (Clay, Mogbo 4), Oral Roberts 13 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls: Missouri State 20, Oral Roberts 11. A: 4,692.