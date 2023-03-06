SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With his team up three and trying to stave off an upset, Issac McBride crossed over his defender, attacked the paint and floated a short shot through the net.

McBride’s basket with 76 seconds left ended a lengthy drought and propelled top-seeded Oral Roberts to a 70-65 win against No. 5 seed St. Thomas in the Summit League semifinals Monday night.

The Golden Eagles advanced to Tuesday night’s championship game against No. 2 South Dakota State or No. 3 North Dakota State, with the winner of that game earning the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

ORU (29-4) trailed for much of the game, falling behind by eight in the first half while the Tommies hit five 3-pointers during a frenetic early going. The first 10 minutes had no whistles.

McBride, who scored 14 points, fueled an 8-0 run before halftime that tied the game, but St. Thomas (19-14) hit two free throws with a second left in the half for the 33-32 advantage.

After falling behind by five in the second half, ORU used a crucial11-0 run that featured Connor Vanover to go up for the final time. A 7-0 run sparked by Max Abmas followed, and the cushion reached eight with six minutes left.

The conclusion became dramatic when Parker Bjorklund rattled off seven unanswered including a 3-pointer for the Tommies to pull within three before McBride’s shot. After a miss by Bjorklund, Abmas hit a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach.

Abmas poured in 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Vanover totaled 17 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

St. Thomas, which is not eligible for the NCAA Tournament as a second-year Division I program, received 23 points from Andrew Rohde.