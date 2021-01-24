ORU drops series finale as Roos end long losing streak to Golden Eagles

At just about the same time Sunday night that the NFL's Chiefs wrapped up their victory in the AFC Championship game, another Kansas City team finished off a big moment of its own in Tulsa.
Brandon McKissic scored 24 points to help the Kansas City Roos end a 15-game losing streak to Oral Roberts, 81-76, at the Mabee Center. The Roos, coming off a 60-58 loss to ORU on Saturday, had not defeated the Golden Eagles since 2005.
Max Abmas paced ORU (9-7, 6-2 Summit League) with 24 points, including four 3s.
Just as was the case Saturday, ORU found itself in a big hole in the second half. Unlike 24 hours earlier when the Golden Eagles successfully rallied from a 14-point deficit, they never could catch the Roos (6-9, 1-5) in the rematch. The closest ORU came was four points in the final seconds, but by then it was too late.
"I thought that we played with better energy in the second half than in the first half," ORU coach Paul Mills said.
Saturday's game ended with RJ Glasper's winning basket in the final seconds followed by McKissic's missed 3 as time expired.
At the end of the first half Sunday, Glasper made a layup with six seconds left to seemingly give ORU a bit of momentum going into intermission. But instead McKissic made a half-court shot that vaulted Kansas City back to a 41-30 lead.
KC's lead was its largest at 54-38 following a McKissic jumper with 14:09 left. That was about the same point on Saturday when ORU began its rally from 14 down.
This time, ORU never really could put together a serious run until the last 2½ minutes as virtually every time the Golden Eagles seemed about to get close to striking range, the Roos answered with a basket.
The Roos, who were 9-of-14 on 3s, shot 66% overall from the field, compared to 52% for the Golden Eagles, whose four-game winning streak ended.
"I just thought that they (Roos) had too many shots that were at the rim and a lot of them came off one dribble," Mills said.
ORU's deficit was at 77-67 before Carlos Jurgens scored his only five points of the game in a 17-second span — on a 3 and then a layup off a steal — to cut Kansas City's lead in half with 2:04 remaining.
McKissic, however, sank a jumper that made it 79-72 with 1:35 left. After ORU's Kevin Obanor scored on a layup with 19 seconds remaining, KC's Zion Williams split two free throws. D'Mauria Jones' layup with 2.3 seconds left cut ORU's deficit to 80-76. McKissic was fouled on the inbounds pass and split two free throws to finish the scoring.
Abmas' first 3-pointer gave ORU its last lead at 17-16 with 11:52 in the first half. KC's Jacob Johnson answered with a 3 that ignited a 15-2 run and the Roos were never caught.
ORU's next games are scheduled for Feb. 5-6 at North Dakota State.