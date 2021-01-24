ORU drops series finale as Roos end long losing streak to Golden Eagles

KC's lead was its largest at 54-38 following a McKissic jumper with 14:09 left. That was about the same point on Saturday when ORU began its rally from 14 down.

This time, ORU never really could put together a serious run until the last 2½ minutes as virtually every time the Golden Eagles seemed about to get close to striking range, the Roos answered with a basket.

The Roos, who were 9-of-14 on 3s, shot 66% overall from the field, compared to 52% for the Golden Eagles, whose four-game winning streak ended.

"I just thought that they (Roos) had too many shots that were at the rim and a lot of them came off one dribble," Mills said.

ORU's deficit was at 77-67 before Carlos Jurgens scored his only five points of the game in a 17-second span — on a 3 and then a layup off a steal — to cut Kansas City's lead in half with 2:04 remaining.

McKissic, however, sank a jumper that made it 79-72 with 1:35 left. After ORU's Kevin Obanor scored on a layup with 19 seconds remaining, KC's Zion Williams split two free throws. D'Mauria Jones' layup with 2.3 seconds left cut ORU's deficit to 80-76. McKissic was fouled on the inbounds pass and split two free throws to finish the scoring.