ORU drops opener at North Dakota State

Oral Roberts lost the first of a two-game series to North Dakota State on Friday night, 61-54 in Fargo, North Dakota.

ORU (9-8 overall, 6-3 Summit League) got 26 points from Kevin Obanor and 20 points from Max Abmas, but only eight points total from the rest of the roster. Aside from Obanor and Abmas, the Golden Eagles shot just 3-for-22 from the field.

Obanor was 10-for-19 from the floor, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range. He also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds. Abmas was 8-for-22 from the field, and 4-for-13 from 3-point range.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes led North Dakota State (11-8, 9-2) with 15 points.

ORU trailed 21-6 at the 12:54 mark of the first half, but fought back to within 28-24 by halftime. They pulled even on a 3 by RJ Glasper with 3:37 left to make it 51-51, but the Bison answered with a 3 by Tyree Eady with 3:12 left and didn't trail again.

The teams meet again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The ORU women lost 70-49 in the first game of their series to North Dakota State, getting 11 points from Tierney Coleman. The teams meet again at 5 p.m. Saturday.