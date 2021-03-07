ORU downs North Dakota in Summit League opener, advances to semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Max Abmas poured in 22 points, DeShang Weaver added a season-high 18 and fourth-seeded Oral Roberts defeated No. 5 seed North Dakota 76-65 in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Abmas, the nation's leading scorer, and Weaver combined for 16-of-26 shooting for Oral Roberts (14-10), as the Golden Eagles were 26-of-58 from the floor and made 19-of-21 free throws. Kareem Thompson added 16 points and Carlos Jurgens 11.

Oral Roberts broke the game open with a 18-7 run late in the first half, pushing a 21-19 lead to 39-26 just before halftime. Weaver scored 12 of his points during the run.

North Dakota (9-17) was 3-12 shooting as Oral Roberts surged ahead, including 0-for-5 from distance.

The Fighting Hawks were led by Memorial graduate Caleb Nero, Sybian Sims, Bentiu Panoam and Mitchell Sueker, who all scored 11 points.

ORU faces South Dakota State in the semifinals at 5:45 p.m. Monday.