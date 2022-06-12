ORU denies claims by former track coach Joe Dial of efforts to push him out

Oral Roberts University has challenged claims former track and field coach Joe Dial made last week on his personal Facebook account.

The former Golden Eagles coach of more than 28 years made a post June 5 to “speak my peace”, saying that Athletic Director Tim Johnson and ORU “put out a false narrative” after a series of decisions that left Dial, 59, disgruntled.

Dial said Johnson asked him to cut his scholarship count to 15.5 men and women in May 2021.

“After going through the list, Tim Johnson says, ‘That’s not enough, more need to be cut,’” Dial wrote.

Dial said he, Johnson — then-deputy AD — and then-Athletic Director Mike Carter compromised to keep sprinters and jumpers on scholarship and cut distance runners.

“Weeks after that,” Dial said, “I went into Tim Johnson’s office … Tim says, ‘I have been thinking about it, and I want to go all distance runners now.’”

Dial continued, saying that he was directed to hire a distance coach and was led to believe that the sprinters’ scholarships he had to cut would be restored. When Dial found Kyle Gibson — who took over as the head coach of the cross country team and as an assistant coach for track and field in September 2021 — he said he was asked by Johnson to dedicate an additional $8,000 from ORU’s track and field fundraising account to pay Gibson.

“So each week that was going by, we were losing out on kids because I’m not able to offer them … waiting and waiting on the new A.D. to have the conversation with the (ORU President Dr. William M. Wilson),” Dial wrote. “Late January (2022), one of the financial administrators is starting to tell Shawna (Dial’s wife and assistant) that we’re going to have to cut back even more the following year.”

Dial wrote that, for ORU to race in meets with the minimum NCAA allowance for scholarship athletes, he was told by the university he would have to raise the money himself.

After months of “soul-searching”, Dial decided to resign in February. After a final, allegedly contentious meeting with Johnson in which Dial told Johnson “I don’t want to be associated with people like you,” Johnson called a team meeting to announce that Dial would not be returning after the spring.

Dial said he received text messages congratulating him on his retirement before the meeting had ended.

A university official told the Tulsa World on Saturday that “there was no plan to push Dial out,” but Dial said in his post that Johnson told an unnamed friend of Dial’s that “when he took the job at ORU he had 2 problems to get rid of and he has taken care of both of them now.”

In its statement, ORU said:

“The ORU Athletic Department sincerely appreciates Coach Joe Dial’s many years of service and dedication and never had the intention, in any way, of moving on to a new head coach. Coach Dial’s resignation came as a complete surprise. The goal and highest value of the Athletic Department has always been to serve and support our student-athletes and coaches in every sport, including track and field, with honor and integrity, including the building of a new on-campus multi-million dollar track and field facility. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic imposed budgetary constraints that resulted in the implementation of difficult decisions by collegiate athletic programs throughout the country, including within the ORU Athletic Department across multiple sports. A fellow conference member dissolved their track and field program entirely. We have and continue to progress and work toward returning to our pre-pandemic level of support and scholarships, in the interim, we have operated within our available resources while continuing to give our student-athletes an outstanding collegiate athletic experience. The Athletic Department does not agree with narratives or assertions that are inconsistent with these statements. We are saddened by Mr. Dial’s consistent misunderstandings and his unmerited statements and claims.”

Dial told the Tulsa World on Saturday that he has no plans to take further action with the university.

“I’m just hoping ORU will hire another coach that the wonderful kids there can move forward with,” Dial said.