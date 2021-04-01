 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU confirms contract extension for Paul Mills
0 comments
top story

ORU confirms contract extension for Paul Mills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Ohio St Oral Roberts Basketball (copy)

Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills has signed a contract extension after a Sweet Sixteen run in his fourth season.

 Robert Franklin, AP

Confirming what was reported by the Tulsa World on Wednesday night, Oral Roberts has announced a contract extension for coach Paul Mills on the heels of an improbable Sweet Sixteen run.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed. The university will host a news conference this afternoon to discuss the extension.

"We are very excited about the direction (of) the men's basketball program with Paul as our coach for the future," athletic director Mike Carter said. "I believe that he is the perfect coach for ORU basketball and we look forward to more years of continued success."

Mills is coming off his fourth season, a memorable one that featured seven wins in a row in March including three victories in three days in the Summit League tournament, followed by two thrilling upsets by the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles for the program's first NCAA Tournament wins since 1974.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I look forward to continuing the work at ORU for years to come to develop champions on and off the court," Mills said in a statement. "Success can be attributed to our committed players, staff, graduate assistants and student coaches who devote so much time to investing in our players. It's a pleasure to work with these players each day. Let's get to work."

Photos: Our favorite images from a memorable ORU season

Video: ORU secures first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008

Oral Roberts University withstood a furious North Dakota State rally and prevailed 75-72 in March 9's Summit League Tournament championship game

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
ORU's 1974 Elite Eight trip featured plenty of off-court drama
ORU Sports Extra

ORU's 1974 Elite Eight trip featured plenty of off-court drama

  • Updated

Before the ’73-74 season, Ken Trickey dismissed from the team 7-foot center David Vaughn, who averaged 19.2 points and 14.3 rebounds a year earlier.

Losing a talent like Vaughn seemed devastating at the time for a team with national title aspirations. But ORU, with “The Flying Titan” Eddie Woods often controlling the boards, didn’t appear to miss Vaughn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News