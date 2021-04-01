ORU confirms contract extension for Paul Mills

Confirming what was reported by the Tulsa World on Wednesday night, Oral Roberts has announced a contract extension for coach Paul Mills on the heels of an improbable Sweet Sixteen run.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed. The university will host a news conference this afternoon to discuss the extension.

"We are very excited about the direction (of) the men's basketball program with Paul as our coach for the future," athletic director Mike Carter said. "I believe that he is the perfect coach for ORU basketball and we look forward to more years of continued success."

Mills is coming off his fourth season, a memorable one that featured seven wins in a row in March including three victories in three days in the Summit League tournament, followed by two thrilling upsets by the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles for the program's first NCAA Tournament wins since 1974.

"I look forward to continuing the work at ORU for years to come to develop champions on and off the court," Mills said in a statement. "Success can be attributed to our committed players, staff, graduate assistants and student coaches who devote so much time to investing in our players. It's a pleasure to work with these players each day. Let's get to work."