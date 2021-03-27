 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU comes up just short in Sweet Sixteen against Arkansas, 72-70
breaking

ORU comes up just short in Sweet Sixteen against Arkansas, 72-70

{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS – Concluding an improbable March Madness run, the miracles ran out for No. 15 seed Oral Roberts on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Max Abmas was off the mark on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer that would have sent the Golden Eagles to the Elite Eight. Instead No. 3 seed Arkansas escaped with the 72-70 victory and Abmas’ teammates consoled him as they left the court.

The Razorbacks advance to play top-seeded Baylor in the Elite Eight on Monday.

ORU, which ended a seven-game win streak, went up 69-68 with two minutes to go on a three-point play from Kevin Obanor. A free throw from Francis Lacis knotted the score with 31 seconds left, and Davonte Davis hit the go-ahead shot for Arkansas with three seconds on the clock.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 12, similar to the meeting in December that Arkansas also won. Abmas scored 25 points.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News