ORU comes up just short in Sweet Sixteen against Arkansas, 72-70

INDIANAPOLIS – Concluding an improbable March Madness run, the miracles ran out for No. 15 seed Oral Roberts on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Max Abmas was off the mark on a buzzer-beater 3-pointer that would have sent the Golden Eagles to the Elite Eight. Instead No. 3 seed Arkansas escaped with the 72-70 victory and Abmas’ teammates consoled him as they left the court.

The Razorbacks advance to play top-seeded Baylor in the Elite Eight on Monday.

ORU, which ended a seven-game win streak, went up 69-68 with two minutes to go on a three-point play from Kevin Obanor. A free throw from Francis Lacis knotted the score with 31 seconds left, and Davonte Davis hit the go-ahead shot for Arkansas with three seconds on the clock.

The Golden Eagles led by as many as 12, similar to the meeting in December that Arkansas also won. Abmas scored 25 points.

