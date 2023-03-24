What they're saying about Russell Springmann

“I am definitely a fighter for coach, a great basketball mind. He’s been around the game for decades, he’s good at leading men and he’s great in the community. He will be a great leader for the Oral Roberts community on campus for years to come. I am looking forward to watching the team’s progression.” – NBA All-Star Kevin Durant

“I can tell you this from my time with him (at Texas): He’s certainly one of the great all-time coaches I had on my staff. There was no doubt from Day 1 he was going to be a star in this business, and he’s done so many wonderful things up to this point. To finally get his opportunity to be the head coach at Oral Roberts, you’re going to find that you’ve got a man of great character, a great family man, a tremendous basketball coach.” – Tennessee coach Rick Barnes

“He understands what it takes to win. He’s had success at the Power Five level and the mid-major level. He always wants to get better, and that’s what makes him a great guy.” – ORU point guard Max Abmas

“No one is better qualified or better positioned to continue the rise and take ORU basketball to even higher places than Russell Springmann.” – ORU athletic director Tim Johnson

“Russell deserves the opportunity to lead this basketball team. His credentials are impeccable. He can maintain continuity and he is a first-class person who will continue to elevate this program.” – former ORU coach Paul Mills

“Coach Springmann has a proven track record as a recruiter and coach over the course of his career. He’s demonstrated his commitment to ORU and the basketball program since his arrival in 2018. He’s been an example of high character, integrity and will represent ORU in a first-class manner.” – Owasso High School coach Brian Montonati