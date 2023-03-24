For the past few years, Russell Springmann was unknowingly interviewing for the occupied Oral Roberts head-coaching job, his voice carrying through thin walls in the Mabee Center.
“I have been hearing his thoughts, his analysis, his recruiting pitch, how he scouts and most importantly how he loves his players,” athletic director Tim Johnson said. “Quite the interview he already did, and he didn’t know it.”
Springmann’s reputation as a coach, a recruiter and a person made him the ideal replacement for Paul Mills. Fewer than 24 hours after Mills departed for Wichita State, Springmann was promoted from assistant to head man.
“When I heard that Paul Mills was leaving ORU, my immediate reaction was that Russell Springmann should be our next head coach,” university president Billy Wilson said. “Over the last several years, coach Springmann has distinguished himself with our players, with our administration and our fans.
People are also reading…
“Much of the success in our program can be attributed to Russell and both his recruiting and coaching skills. I’m confident that Russell Springmann is a great fit for Oral Roberts University and will do a great job as our new men’s head basketball coach.”
A 53-year-old whose career has included 17 seasons at Texas, two at San Diego and five at ORU, Springmann was formally introduced as the Golden Eagles’ head coach Friday afternoon. When sirens blared shortly after he took the stage — a false fire alarm — he continued on unfazed.
“We will play a brand of basketball that is exciting — I promise you that,” Springmann told fans in attendance. “We will be a team that will be connected and resilient. We will be disciplined. We are going to be a group that you will be proud of. That is something we take seriously.”
Springmann been a key piece of ORU’s success under Mills — two NCAA Tournament trips including a Sweet Sixteen run in 2021, a program-best 30 wins and a Summit League championship this season — and his promotion provides the chance to continue that momentum.
“Continuity is a big part of it,” Johnson said. “When you can keep staff … you see success. That was definitely part of our thinking, but we didn’t want a coach who was just going to keep the momentum; we want someone who’s going to go past it.”
Remaining on Springmann’s staff is assistant Sam Patterson, along with director of operations Steve Upshaw. In addition to hiring two more assistants, Springmann will work to re-recruit a roster that’s in a unique situation with every player having eligibility remaining.
Point guard Max Abmas, a three-time honorable-mention All-American, has the option of returning for a fifth season because of the additional COVID year. He was recruited by Springmann to ORU, like Kevin Durant was recruited by Springmann to Texas.
“I love coach Springmann, and I’m figuring everything out right now for what my future holds,” Abmas said Friday. “It’s somebody who was already in the program, a guy who got me here in the first place. That’s big time.”
Springmann is a first-time head coach who could have been one much sooner but prioritized his family and awaited the right opportunity. That came along Wednesday, after 25 years in the coaching industry.
“It’s a perfect fit for my family and myself,” he said. “We’re beyond excited for this opportunity.”