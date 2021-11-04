ORU coach Paul Mills: NCAA’s ‘unfortunate’ decision on OSU can be a catalyst

Upon learning Wednesday about the NCAA denying Oklahoma State’s appeal, Paul Mills and the rest of the Oral Roberts staff paused to pray for their counterparts in Stillwater.

“We met together as a staff and just honestly prayed for those guys and just (asked God to) give those guys wisdom, give those kids wisdom, those parents (wisdom) on how to navigate something that was really a blindside,” Mills said.

Mills also sent a text message of encouragement to Cowboys coach Mike Boynton, whose team is banned from the 2021-22 postseason and will have a reduction in scholarships. OSU is scheduled to visit ORU on Nov. 26.

“I just feel so bad for those guys, for that to happen to those guys for what amounted to a $300 violation,” Mills said. “And as he mentioned, it’s unprecedented with no academic fraud, no head coach not being in control, no institutional lack of control. I really feel for those guys.

“He was so emotional about it and 100 percent I believe he had the right to be and should have been defending his players. But I think it’ll be a catalyst for people to ask serious questions about what are we doing here?