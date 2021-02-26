 Skip to main content
ORU closes regular season with pair of weekend games vs. xxxxx

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Western Illinois at Oral Roberts

4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Mabee Center

Radio: KYAL-99.9

Western Illinois (7-12, 5-7)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

F;Carius;6-7;15.7;4.9

F;Pearson;6-10;11.2;7.2

G;Sandage;6-2;7.5;1.8

F;Burrell;6-7;6.0;6.2

F;Hinton;6-5;7.0;3.3

ORAL ROBERTS

(11-10, 8-5 Summit League)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Thompson;6-6;7.5;3.9

G;Abmas;6-1;23.9;3.3

G;Jurgens;6-5;4.9;2.4

F;Obanor;6-8;18.9;9.8

F;Weaver;6-8;6.0;2.6

Notes: The Leathernecks are in the midst of a five-game winning streak while ORU has lost two in a row. ... The Leathernecks are the Summit League's top rebounding team at 37.8 per game. ... WIU's Will Carius averages 15.7 points per game and has scored more than 19 points in six straight, including a 34-point outburst Jan. 29. ... ORU dropped a heartbreaker at South Dakota last Saturday in an offensive shootout, 86-84, before the second game was canceled because of COVID. ... The Golden Eagles continue to top the 3-point shooting ranks in the NCAA, hitting 11.6 per contest, led by Max Abmas, who ranks third in the country making 3.9 per game. At 81.2 points per game, ORU is the top scoring team in the conference.

— From staff reports

