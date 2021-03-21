 Skip to main content
ORU clinches spot in Sweet Sixteen after toppling Florida
NCAA Oral Roberts Florida Basketball

Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor (0) drives to the basket ahead of Florida forward Anthony Duruji, left, during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

 AJ Mast

INDIANAPOLIS – Oral Roberts’ motto is “Expect a miracle” but there may be nothing miraculous about their basketball team.

These Golden Eagles are just plain good.

ORU advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1974 with an 81-78 win over No. 7 Florida on Sunday night.

The Golden Eagles will stay in Indianapolis to face Arkansas next week. The time and date has yet to be announced.

ORU took the lead for good on DeShang Weaver’s corner 3-pointer with 2:07 remaining.

Kevin Obanor had 28 points. Max Abmas added 26 for ORU.​

