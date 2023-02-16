After a game-ending missed shot, it took only a few seconds for confetti to fill the air above the Mabee Center court Thursday night.

Thanks to a late defensive stop, Oral Roberts University was able to celebrate before fans in Tulsa for the first time since 2008 a win that gave the Golden Eagles a Summit League men's basketball title.

"Experiencing it with the student body, 'The Nest,' and do it with a group of guys that I love, that experience is priceless," ORU guard Issac McBride said.

With four games left in the regular season, ORU entered the night needing one win to clinch the regular-season championship. And it seemed certain for most of the night it was going to happen Thursday, especially when ORU led by 27 early in the second half.

But North Dakota nearly caused the party to be postponed. The Golden Eagles needed McBride's two key baskets down the stretch and an intensified defensive effort during the last four minutes to prevail 73-70 over the Fighting Hawks before 7,492 fans.

ORU (24-4, 15-0) is the regular-season champion for the first time since 2012 and has won a season-high 11 consecutive games.

Although the Golden Eagles led the entire game, Paul Mills' 100th win as ORU's head coach didn't come as easily as it looked like it would after Connor Vanover's 3-pointer with 18:39 left boosted the home team's advantage to 54-27.

"I kind of felt like we just dialed back," Mills said. "It will be great to learn from, especially moving forward. These guys sometimes give you these heart palpitations you don't necessarily need."

North Dakota (10-18, 4-11) made 10 of its first 15 treys in the second half and suddenly its deficit was down to 65-64 on BJ Omot's only 3 with 5:42 left.

McBride then answered with a 3 that was matched by North Dakota's Matt Norman. McBride responded again with a jumper for a 70-67 lead with 4:28 left.

"I have confidence I didn't have at the end of games last year," McBride said.

Except for ORU standout Max Abmas' making 1-of-2 free throws, there wasn't any more scoring until the Golden Eagles broke the Fighting Hawks' press as Patrick Mwamba found Kareem Thompson for a dunk with 55 seconds left. Seven seconds later, Danielson's trey made it a 3-point margin again.

Abmas, who had a game-high 19 but was only 3-of-11 on 3s, missed a trey with 20 seconds remaining, giving North Dakota a shot to send the game into overtime. However, the Fighting Hawks missed a pair of pressured tying 3s in the final four seconds — the first by Norman and the second by Danielson as time expired from the right corner after his offensive rebound — and the party could finally begin.

"You're like a proud parent, you're just really happy for your guys," Mills said.

By the time the Golden Eagles received their championship plaque, greeted the student section and the players took turns cutting down the net, the floor was covered in the blue, white and gold confetti.

Although McBride said in reference to next month's Summit League tournament, "We're not satisfied, for us the work's not done," he added, "The celebration was very fun, this win means everything to my teammates and I so I'm very grateful to be in this position."

North Dakota was 16-of-36 on 3s compared to ORU's 6-of-20. Treysen Eaglestaff had 15 points for the Fighting Hawks as he went 5-of-5 on treys. The Fighting Hawks had a 39-32 rebounding advantage.

"If you would have told me coming into this they are going to make 10 more 3s than we do and you're going to be outrebounded by 7, (I'm thinking) I'm going to go home unhappy," Mills said.

But instead Mills was very happy to go home with the Summit regular-season title wrapped up going into Saturday night's home finale against North Dakota State when the Golden Eagles will celebrate the careers of Abmas and four other seniors.

"It's good to win a game when Max doesn't play well and when a number of guys weren't at their best," Mills said. "I didn't think we had our 'A' game, I didn't think we had our 'B' game. So to win a game when you aren't on top of A and B and having to go to a pitch that you don't normally use, it's a tribute to those guys."

ORAL ROBERTS 73, NORTH DAKOTA 70

North Dakota;27;43;—;70

Oral Roberts;49;24;—;73

NORTH DAKOTA (10-18): Tsartsidze 6-15 0-0 14, Danielson 4-9 0-0 9, Omot 3-11 1-1 8, Norman 4-12 0-0 12, Trent 3-7 2-2 11, Eaglestaff 5-8 0-0 15, Brooks 0-2 1-2 1, Sueker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-65 4-5 70.

ORAL ROBERTS (24-4): Vanover 3-5 1-1 8, Thompson 3-67 0-2 6, Abmas 6-19 4-5 19, Jurgens 7-10 0-0 14, McBride 5-9 0-0 12, Mwamba 3-6 0-0 6, Weaver 2-4 0-0 4, Phipps 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 30-60 7-10 73.

3-Point Goals: North Dakota 16-36 (Eaglestaff 5-5, Norman 4-10, Trent 3-5, Tsartsidze 2-6, Danielson 1-4, Omot 1-5, Brooks 0-1), Oral Roberts 6-20 (Abmas 3-11, McBride 2-4, Vanover 1-2, Thompson 0-1, Jurgens 0-2). Rebounds: North Dakota 39 (Tsartsidze 12), Oral Roberts 32 (Vanover 9). Assists: North Dakota 18 (Tsartsidze 6), Oral Roberts 13 (Thompson 6). Total Fouls: North Dakota 11, Oral Roberts 8. A: 7,492.