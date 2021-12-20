ORU basketball's Lacis Summit League Player of the Week

Oral Roberts forward Francis Lacis earned the latest Summit League Player of the Week award, league officials announced Monday.

The Golden Eagle senior scored a career-high 21 points and posted his second double-double of the season, while matching a career-high four steals and blocking three shots in a win over UT-Arlington.

Lacis went 8-for-11 from the field, including a career-best five baskets from 3-point range, to lead ORU to a 71-62 victory over the Mavericks.

The Riga, Latvia native eclipsed the 20-point mark for the first time in his career, and his four steals marked the second time he's reached that total in a game this season.