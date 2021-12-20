 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
ORU basketball's Lacis Summit League Player of the Week
0 Comments

ORU basketball's Lacis Summit League Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0

Oral Roberts forward Francis Lacis earned the latest Summit League Player of the Week award, league officials announced Monday.

The Golden Eagle senior scored a career-high 21 points and posted his second double-double of the season, while matching a career-high four steals and blocking three shots in a win over UT-Arlington.

Lacis went 8-for-11 from the field, including a career-best five baskets from 3-point range, to lead ORU to a 71-62 victory over the Mavericks.

The Riga, Latvia native eclipsed the 20-point mark for the first time in his career, and his four steals marked the second time he's reached that total in a game this season.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady throws tablet, shouts at ref after New Orleans loss

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert