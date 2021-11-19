ORU basketball visits Central Arkansas on Saturday

Oral Roberts at Central Arkansas
3:15 p.m. Saturday, Conway, Arkansas
KYAL-97.1
Records: ORU 2-1, Central Arkansas 0-3
Three storylines
Newcomers lead the way: Transfer guard Trey Phipps scored 22 points off the bench in Thursday's 89-46 win against Haskell, and freshman Sir Issac Herron had 12 points and 10 rebounds in his first career start.
Raining 3-pointers: The Golden Eagles are averaging 14.7 3-pointers per game and set a program record with 21 last week against Southwestern Christian. In all three games, ORU has hit at least 10 3s.
Scouting the Bears: Central Arkansas has dropped its first three games, all on the road against tough competition. Eddy Kayouloud is the only player averaging in double figures, scoring 10 points per game off the bench.
— Kelly Hines Tulsa World
