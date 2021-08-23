ORU basketball to open season at Colorado State

On the heels of its Sweet Sixteen appearance, Oral Roberts will open the 2021-22 season at Colorado State on Nov. 9.

"We are always seeking to play several games each year that will allow us the opportunity to be tested as a team," coach Paul Mills said. "The chance to launch our season against Colorado State will be a great opener for us and a great college basketball game for hoop fans, too."

While the Golden Eagles won the Summit League tournament on their way to an NCAA Tournament run, Colorado State finished the year 20-8 for a second 20-win season in a row. The Rams return all five starters, including three All-Mountain West players and 90% of their scoring.

"It's an exciting way to kick off the season at home against a terrific opponent like Oral Roberts," Colorado State coach Niko Medved said. "They are coming off a special season and both programs will benefit greatly from playing a game like this."

