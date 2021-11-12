ORU basketball signs Amboree

Oral Roberts men's basketball coach Paul Mills announced the signing of Camron Amboree (Pearland, Texas) to a National Letter of Intent to join the Golden Eagles for the 2022-23 season.

"Camron is one of the best point guards we watched the past couple of years," Mills said. "He can run a team, shoot and facilitate. I can't wait for Golden Eagle fans to see him as his unique skill set differentiates himself from other high school point guards."

A 6-2 guard from Shadow Creek High School, Amboree is the No. 3-ranked player in the Houston area. He averaged 14.6 points and 3.8 assists per game during his junior season and earned First Team All-District honors. Amboree also is a candidate for the Guy V. Lewis Award given to the top prep player in the greater Houston area.