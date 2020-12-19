 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU basketball: Oral Roberts at Arkansas lineups

ORU basketball: Oral Roberts at Arkansas lineups

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Oral Roberts Oklahoma St Basketball

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas drives past Oklahoma State guard Ferron Flavors Jr. on Dec. 8. Abmas is third in the Summit League is points per game (20.7).

 Sue Ogrocki, AP file

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oral Roberts at Arkansas

1 p.m. Sunday

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

SECN, KYAL-99.9

ORU (3-4)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

F;Obanor;6-8;17.3;8.8

G;Abmas;6-1;20.7;*4.7

F;Lacis;6-7;4.0;4.7

G;Thompson;6-6;8.6;3.9

F;Glasper;6-0;8.7;2.7

ARKANSAS (6-0)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

F;Smith;6-7;12.3;5.5

F;Tate;6-6;10.5;4.0

F;Vanover;7-3;9.8;9.0

G;Sills;6-2;11.7;3.0

G;Moody;6-6;16.0;5.7

* Assists per game

Notes: ORU's Max Abmas is third in the Summit League in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game. Kevin Obanor is third in the league in rebounds per game (8.8). ... This will be the 13th all-time meeting. The Razorbacks own a 10-2 advantage in the series, including the past four. ... Arkansas has the nation's fourth-best scoring margin (+33.8). ... Arkansas has five players scoring in double figures led by Moses Moody's 16 points per game. Connor Vanover has used his 7-foot-3 frame to block a SEC-best 20 shots, ranking sixth in the country.

— From staff reports

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News