ORU basketball: Oral Roberts at Arkansas lineups

Oral Roberts at Arkansas

Notes: ORU's Max Abmas is third in the Summit League in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game. Kevin Obanor is third in the league in rebounds per game (8.8). ... This will be the 13th all-time meeting. The Razorbacks own a 10-2 advantage in the series, including the past four. ... Arkansas has the nation's fourth-best scoring margin (+33.8). ... Arkansas has five players scoring in double figures led by Moses Moody's 16 points per game. Connor Vanover has used his 7-foot-3 frame to block a SEC-best 20 shots, ranking sixth in the country.