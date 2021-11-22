ORU basketball hosts Rogers State on Tuesday night

Rogers State (4-0) at Oral Roberts (2-2)
7 p.m. Tuesday, Mabee Center
KYAL-97.1
Three storylines
Coming off close loss: The Golden Eagles rallied from a 22-point deficit Saturday at Central Arkansas but couldn't complete the comeback, falling 70-67.
McBride heats up: Vanderbilt transfer guard Issac McBride scored a season-high 25 points Saturday, including 21 points in the second half. He now leads ORU with 15 points per game and Max Abmas is second, averaging 14.7.
Scouting the Hillcats: Justin Barkley's undefeated squad has three players averaging in double figures including Devin Pulliam with 17 points per game. ORU has won all three meetings including a 93-63 outcome last season.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
